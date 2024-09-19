Line up announced for the Hush Beach Concerts and Yoga Wellfest

Macao will be hosting its annual music festival and yoga crossover event at Hac Sa Beach on 9 and 10 November, with around 60 local and international musicians, as well as more than 30 yoga instructors, scheduled to take part.

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC), the event – Hush Beach Concerts x Yoga Wellfest 2024 – will feature performances from local and international musicians such as Canadian guitarist, Jay Leonard J; DJ Krush of Japan and Macao’s Jun Kung.

Popular yoga and fitness teachers will be providing workout instructions, dance routines and other activities on land and in water as well. They include Hong Kong instructors Coffee Lam and Emi Wong of YouTube fame, as well as J-Lin, JYAN and Gun Gun from Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand respectively.

The concerts are free of charge, while yoga classes will require attendees to purchase tickets online, with the one-day pass priced at 240 patacas and the two-day pass costing 360 patacas.

As many as 20,000 people are expected to participate in the music festival and yoga event, according to the head of IC Leong Wai Man. “We hope to bring in cultural elements, sports elements and health and wellbeing elements,” Leong said.

Established in 2005, the Hush Beach Concerts have been an important part of Macao’s music scene and were combined with the Yoga Wellfest for the first time last year.