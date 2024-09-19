Jack White and Air are headlining Clockenflap 2024

Clockenflap has announced the first wave of headliners for this year’s festival, a lineup including former White Stripes frontman Jack White, French electronica duo Air – who closed the Paris Olympics – UK DJ-producer Jamie xx and UK indie-pop band Glass Animals.

Among the region’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festivals, Clockenflap 2024 runs from 29 to 1 December at Central Harbourfront.

Tickets go on sale 27 September, according to the official website. Adult three-day tickets cost HK$1,990 and single-day passes cost HK$1,280. Three-day tickets for under-18s are HK$1,590 while single-day passes for under-18s are HK$880.

Other confirmed acts include US singer-songwriter St. Vincent, Lebanese trumpet legend Ibrahim Maalouf and a number of Japanese acts, such as hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts, J-Pop vocalist yama, post-rock masters Toe, and girl group Sakurazaka46.

More acts are expected to be announced soon.

First held in 2008, when a mere 1,500 music lovers gathered on the rooftop podium of Hong Kong’s Cyberport mall, Clockenflap has since grown into an eagerly awaited annual fixture on the Asian music calendar, attracting international artists and tens of thousands of fans.