This week in the Greater Bay Area: International cocktails, Cantonese opera and more

From cocktails slung by award-winning mixologists, two nights of free folk music to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, and a Chinese Basketball Association game, the Greater Bay Area is a playground for everyone.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

Guangdong Southern Tigers vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards

Guangdong Southern Tigers play against the Liaoning Flying Leopards in a Chinese Basketball Association game this Sunday.

Venue: Bank of Dongguan Basketball Centre (东莞银行篮球中心)

Date: 15 March

Time: From 7:35 pm

Foshan

Shishan Bo’ai Lake Lantern Fair

Contemporary design meet traditional lantern art at Foshan – Photo courtesy of Nanhai Fabu

Check out a dozen giant lantern installations alongside Bo’ai Lake, with several equine-themed displays marking the Year of the Horse.

Venue: Bo’ai Lake (博爱湖公园)

Date: Now until 31 March

Relics from the Western Xia dynasty in Wuwei exhibition

Discover 256 relics dating back to the Western Xia Dynasty, which was one of the three great “barbarian” empires that ruled in Northern China from 1038 to 1227.

Venue: Foshan Museum (佛山市博物館)

Date: Now until 24 May

Guangzhou

Dialect & Products: Life Code in Cantonese exhibition

Everyday scenes in Cantonese culture are recreated in this exhibition – Photo courtesy of Guangzhou Museum

This unique exhibition on the Cantonese language journeys through its origins, development, and historical influence. Observe over 200 related artifacts, from ancient texts to iconic Cantopop cassettes.

Venue: Guangzhou Museum (广州博物馆)

Date: Now until 29 March

Hong Kong

Socio 2nd anniversary party

Known for upcycling ingredients from nearby restaurants, this community-focused bar debuts 16 new cocktails at its second birthday party.

Venue: Socio

Date: 12 March

Time: From 6 pm

St Patrick’s Day gigs

Head to Hong Kong’s iconic live music venue The Wanch for two nights of free folk music, good craic and more to celebrate the feast day of Ireland’s patron saint.

Venue: The Wanch

Date: 13 and 17 March

Time: From 7 pm

The Story of Wu Zixu Cantonese opera

The opera follows the tragedy of Wu Zixu, a noble official in ancient China – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Arts Festival

This two-part historical epic was written and directed by Cantonese opera legend Yuen Siu-fai whose career spans 70 years.

Venue: Sha Tin Town Hall

Date: 13 to 14 March

Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now exhibition

Contemporary South Korean artist Lee Bul explores themes of gender and beauty in an increasingly technological world with striking paintings and sculptures.

Venue: M+

Date: 14 March to 9 August

Sunday Roast Chef Series: 22 Ships

Contemporary Spanish chef Antonio Oviedo offers a unique Mediterranean twist to this classic British meal as part of Island Shangri-La hotel’s Sunday Roast Guest Chef series.

Venue: Lobster Bar and Grill, Island Shangri-La

Date: 15 March

Times: 12 to 3 pm

Macao

The Art of Mixology x International Women’s Day

Six exceptional female bartenders from Asia’s most acclaimed bars celebrate International Women’s Day by slinging drinks at the St Regis.

Location: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Macao

Date: 9 March

Time: 6 to 8 pm

The Boy from the Mountain concert

Listen to the sounds of Portugal as musician Rodrigo Leão performs his new album live, which has been regarded as “the most Portuguese work of his career.”

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 11 March

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Pony & Plume x Bar Cham

Pony & Plume houses an impressive collection of whiskys – Photo by Sara Santos Silva/The Bay

This whisky bar located in Macao’s latest luxury hotel Capella hosts its first guest shift, with none other than the co-owner of Seoul’s acclaimed Bar Cham, which is no. 6 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, and no. 53 on The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Venue: Pony & Plume, Capella Macau

Date: 12 March

Times: 8:30 pm to 12:30 am

Show-Off 4.0: Three Collectors’ Exhibition

This unusual exhibition features pieces from the cherished personal collections of three local art collectors, José Isaac Duarte, Luís Pessanha and Chao Iok Leng.

Venue: Taipa Village Art Space

Date: Now until 15 March

Times: 12 to 8 pm

SW Steakhouse x Moko dinner

The executive chef of SW Steakhouse joins hands with the head chef and owner of Kyoto’s Michelin‑starred Moko to deliver seafood dishes inspired by American and French cooking styles, paired with Domaine Kuheiji wine and sake.

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 to 14 March

Wing Lei Bar & Friends 2.0

Bartenders hailing from New York, London, Jakarta, Singapore and more gather in Macao for two nights of bar takeovers at Wynn Palace.

Location: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 to 14 March

Time: From 4 till late on Friday, from 6 till late on Saturday

FISE: Battle of the Champions

The world’s best skateboarders gather in a thrilling competition over two days. Check out their practice sessions, which are free to watch, on 13 March.

Venue: Studio City Event Centre

Date: 13 to 15 March

Shenzhen

Jessie J “No Secrets” China tour

English singer and songwriter Jessie J, who gained international fame for her debut single “Do It Like a Dude,” stops off at Shenzhen for her China tour.

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena (深圳湾体育中心”春茧”体育馆)

Date: 13 March

Time: From 7:30 pm

Simo Cell at Oil

French producer and DJ Simo Cell, known for stitching sounds across genres and eras with dexterity, headlines at Shenzhen’s iconic underground club.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 13 March

Time: 10 pm to 5 am

No Longer Human musical

This original Chinese musical has been adapted from Osamu Dazai’s 1948 novel – Photo courtesy of Longgang International Art Centre

Adapted from Japanese writer Osamu Dazai’s 1948 novel of a troubled man incapable of revealing his true self to others, this heart-wrenching Chinese musical rings true for many.

Venue: Longgang International Art Centre (龙岗国际艺术中心）

Date: 13 to 14 March

Time: From 7:30 pm