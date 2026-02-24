Renowned violinist Julian Rachlin leads the Macao Orchestra in an evening of classics

Internationally renowned violinist Julian Rachlin will be joined on stage by Canadian violist Sarah McElravy and the Macao Orchestra to perform a programme of celebrated string works next month.

Classics on Strings will be held at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on Saturday, 14 March, at 8 pm. Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A Minor “Scottish” are among the string works that will be performed.

Rachlin, a critically acclaimed violinist, violist and conductor based in Vienna, has collaborated with numerous prestigious international orchestras and conductors over a career spanning more than three decades, most recently serving as Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Northern Sinfonia in the United Kingdom. Rachlin will also be hosting a free violin masterclass on 13 March at the Macao Cultural Centre, for which prior registration is required.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: music, art, ballet and more]

Meanwhile, violinist and violist Sarah McElravy is known as a compelling soloist, and has performed extensively across Europe, America, and Asia with orchestras and at music festivals.

The concert is expected to last approximately an hour and 30 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are priced at 150, 200, 250 and 300 patacas, and are now available via the Macau Ticketing website or by calling the 24-hour hotline on 2855 5555.

Classics on Strings is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra, and SJM Resorts.