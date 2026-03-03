Macao’s inclusive arts festival Todos Fest returns for sixth edition

Macao’s pioneering inclusive arts festival, Todos Fest, returns for its sixth edition this March at M8, offering a programme of dance, theatre, film and community markets designed to bring people of all abilities together.

Organised by Comuna de Pedra, the festival is built on the belief that the right to artistic expression should not be limited to the majority. Through years of partnership with community groups, the initiative creates theatre with and for people with disabilities and the elderly, helping marginalised individuals step into the spotlight.

This year’s edition features two overseas projects making their local debut. Noon Disco revives the 70s and 80s dancefloor spirit, creating a social platform for seniors to move, connect and express themselves through familiar beats. Performances take place at M8 from 20 to 22 March, with tickets priced at 80 patacas. Tickets can be purchased here, with discounts for purchases before 10 March.

The second project, Arcade, brings playful, interactive dance performances directly onto the streets of Macao. Created by British theatre dance company Casson & Friends in collaboration with Hong Kong’s Unlock Dancing Plaza, the free performances invite passers-by of all ages to join in spontaneous games and movement.

The festival also includes a documentary screening series featuring two films produced by Comuna de Pedra, offering intimate portraits of individuals with physical and mental disabilities. Screenings at M8 operate on a “pay what you want” basis.

Rounding out the programme is the Inclusive Market, where local organisations including Fuhong Society of Macau, Caritas de Macau, and the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau will showcase their work and products.