As the Year of the Horse gallops closer, more festive markets are blossoming across the Greater Bay Area. From Foshan’s floating flower market to the numerous Lunar New Year fairs across Hong Kong and the bustling Tap Seac Market in Macao, there are countless ways to soak in the atmosphere.

Valentine’s Day falls this Saturday, and we’ve got a few ideas for what you can get up to, whether you’re in the mood for love or not. Macao sets to impress with an orchestral performance fused with aerial acrobatics, while Zhuhai presents a classical concert of iconic movie love themes. In Hong Kong, you can opt for a night of champagne and cabaret or, for an alternative vibe, a cathartic metal gig.

[See more: New places to eat and drink at in Macao this January]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Foshan

Floating flower market

This annual market in Foshan is a colourful spectacle – Photo courtesy of Visual China Group

This annual floating flower market creates a gorgeous splash of colour across this waterside town in Foshan, and is complemented by a New Year’s goods market, a cultural and creative market, and spectacular entertainment events.

Venue: Lishui Town, Nanhai District (南海区里水镇)

Date: 10 to 15 February (provisional dates)

[See more: Here are the best movies to watch this Lunar New Year]

Guangzhou

Huang Yongyu exhibition

Huang Yongyu is one of China’s most celebrated contemporary artists – Photo courtesy of Guangdong Museum of Art

One of China’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Huang is known for his playful and humorous style that spans painting, sculpture and printmaking.

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now until 15 March

[See more: The Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival kicks off in Guangzhou this week]

Hong Kong

Sichuan-inspired pizza

The Pizza Project strikes again by reimagining pizza through a Sichuan lens for Lunar New Year. Think mapo pizza, Chinese diavola and spicy ice-cream.

Venue: All The Pizza Project branches

Date: Now until 28 February

[See more: Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year night parade returns with new displays]

Double Umami: a yum cha themed art exhibition

Street artist Lousy draws “siu mai” in his distinctive style – Photo courtesy of Lousy and JPS Gallery

Hong Kong street artist Lousy and surrealist food photographer David Leung come together in this joint exhibition to reinterpret yum cha culture.

Venue: JPS Gallery

Date: Now until 7 March

Shaqúelle Whyte: Nine nights; Strange fruit exhibition

London-based artist Shaqúelle Whyte showcases new, surreal large-scale paintings that explore his inner life at his Asia debut in one of Hong Kong’s leading art galleries.

Venue: White Cube

Date: Now until 14 March

Lunar New Year fairs

Fourteen Lunar New Year fairs across Hong Kong, including the biggest at Victoria Park, kick off this Wednesday.

Venue: Various locations

Date: 11 to 17 February

[See more: Uber launches Hong Kong-Macao rides and taxi booking in Macao]

Love, death, metal gig

Round off Valentine’s Day at a metal gig showcasing Hong Kong’s heaviest bands, organised by Hong Kong’s top indie live music promoter.

Venue: Wave Music Studio

Date: 14 February

Valentine’s at Maggie Choo’s

Cabaret bar and club Maggie Choo’s promises a late Saturday night with live music, dancers and lots of champagne.

Venue: Maggie Choo’s

Date: 14 February

Macao

Tap Seac Lunar New Year Market

Stock up for your Lunar New Year essentials at this local market – Photo courtesy of IAM

Festive stalls, cultural performances, floral displays and illuminations will feature at IAM’s annual Lunar New Year market.

Venue: Tap Seac Square

Date: 10 to 16 February

Time: 12 pm to 12 am; until 1 am on 17 Feb

[See more: Official festive programmes announced for Macao’s Lunar New Year celebrations]

Love, Love, Love film programme

Indie cinema Cinematheque Passion has curated a romance-themed film programme spanning across two months to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and White Day, a day of romantic reciprocation commonly celebrated in East Asia.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 13 February to 29 March

[See more: Macao joins Greater Bay Area youth music festival in February]

Macao Orchestra x Cirque de la Symphonie

Cirque de la Symphonie joins hands with Macao Orchestra for Valentine’s Day – Photo courtesy of Cultural Affairs Bureau

The Macao Orchestra will join hands with the Cirque de la Symphonie to present a performance that combines classical music and aerial performances, acrobatics, magic and more on Valentine’s Day.

Venue: Broadway Theatre of Broadway Macau

Date: 14 February

Time: From 8 pm

Shenzhen

Spring Festival flower fair

In true Shenzhen fashion, this flower fair features festive robots and flying gadgets, as well as Hanfu parades, street dance and rap performances, and over 200 stalls to explore.

Venue: Festival Avenue · Festival Square (节日大道·节日广场)

Date: 10 to 16 February

[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]

Zhuhai

Valentine’s Day classical concert

Guangzhou’s Oriental New Century Symphony Orchestra presents a concert featuring iconic soundtracks from popular films like Titanic, Forrest Gump and Braveheart on Valentine’s Day.

Venue: Zhuhai Opera (珠海大剧院歌剧厅)

Date: 14 February

Time: From 8 pm