Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year night parade returns with new displays

Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year night parade will return to the city’s Tsim Sha Tsui district on 17 February, with organisers expecting the annual event to attract around 100,000 spectators, according to multiple news outlets.

The parade, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will take place on the first evening of the Lunar New Year and feature 12 floats alongside performances from local and international groups. The procession will begin at 8 pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza before moving through Canton Road, Haiphong Road and Nathan Road.

One of this year’s main attractions is the debut of a Labubu-themed float. According to the South China Morning Post, the float is part of a Hong Kong Brand Toy Association entry showcasing locally created intellectual property and designer toy culture, highlighting the global popularity of characters created by Hong Kong artists.

Several organisations will be making their first appearance in the parade. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said McDonald’s and the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree will both debut on floats this year, alongside locally developed creative brands. The McDonald’s float is inspired by the design of its restaurants in the 1980s and will feature appearances by the brand’s mascots.

The parade will also mark milestones for long-time sponsors. Cathay Pacific Airways will present a float celebrating its 80th anniversary, while the Hong Kong Jockey Club will feature a Year of the Horse-themed display.

Performances will be staged by more than 30 groups from Hong Kong, the rest of China and overseas, including several appearing in the city for the first time. Mainland participants include mainland China’s Fumi Youth Yingge Dance Troupe of Puning City, which has previously performed on China Central Television’s Spring Festival Gala.

In a new arrangement for 2026, selected floats will be put on public display at Kai Tak Sports Park from 18 to 26 February, with some visiting performers also staging additional shows at the venue during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Street performances will begin from 6 pm ahead of the parade, while the event will also be broadcast live on television and online.