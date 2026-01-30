The Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival kicks off in Guangzhou next week

An immense 90-day lantern carnival, promising an immersive blend of traditional culture and cutting-edge technology, will open in Guangzhou’s Nansha district on 10 February, according to several Chinese media outlets.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Lantern Carnival will occupy a 53.8-hectare site, featuring five thematic zones and hundreds of large-scale lantern installations.

This year’s event will heavily utilise modern technology, including VR interaction, digital projection mapping, and artificial intelligence, to create multi-sensory experiences. Highlights include scheduled drone fleet performances, and a new light show at the ancient Tianhou Palace complex.

The festival will also feature a partnership with the popular Chinese online game Honour of Kings, featuring themed parades and interactive sessions. International cultural exchanges, such as a planned China-Kazakhstan Music Festival, will further diversify the programme.

Meanwhile, special incentives will be offered to Macao and Hong Kong visitors. SAR tour groups of 10 or more people can enjoy admission fee discounts, while SAR residents with carnival tickets can also enjoy free access to other Nasha attractions.

By presenting train tickets to Guangzhou, flight tickets to Greater Bay Area cities, ferry tickets, and payment vouchers for highway tolls, visitors can claim a subsidy of 10 percent of the payment amount on designated platforms, although the maximum subsidy per application is 100 yuan.

The carnival will run daily from 4 pm to 10:30 pm until 10 May. For the latest information, follow the official accounts “大湾区灯会” on WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu.