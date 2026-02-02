Official festive programmes announced for Macao’s Lunar New Year celebrations

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials IAM), and the Sports Bureau have unveiled a packed schedule of events to celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The IAM’s Tap Seac Lunar New Year Market will run from 10 to 15 February from noon to midnight, with opening hours extending until 1 am on Lunar New Year’s Day 17 February. It will feature festive stalls, cultural performances, floral displays and illuminations.

A designated Taipa Firecracker Zone along Avenida do Almirante Costa Cabral will operate from New Year’s Eve on 16 February until 21 February. Additionally, ten temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels will be set up at A-Ma Temple Square from 16 to 23 February.

Meanwhile, the MGTO has announced float parades, fireworks and drone displays to welcome the new year. Festivities launch on 17 February with the Gigantic Golden Dragon Parade from the Ruins of St. Paul’s to A-Ma Temple and a Community Roadshow at Tap Seac Square.

Two additional major parades with floats and performances will be held on 19 and 28 February, traversing different districts. These will be complemented by three spectacular drone and fireworks displays over the Macau Tower seafront on 19 and 23 February, as well as 3 March.

The floats from the parades will be displayed afterwards in a Parade Float Exhibition at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf (20 to 27 February) and Tap Seac Square (1 to 8 March).

Meanwhile, the Sports Bureau, in partnership with various local associations, will host active community events. On 19 February, a New Year Cycling Tour will set off from the Olympic Sports Centre, organised with the Cycling General Association of Macau.

Later that day, a New Year Sports Carnival at Iao Hon Market Garden will be held in collaboration with the Sports Committee of the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, Macau Special Olympics, and other disability sports associations.

A New Year Motorcycle and Classic Car Parade, organised with the Automobile General Association Macao-China, will cruise from the Grand Prix Building to Macao Science Center Square on 22 February.