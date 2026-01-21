Macao joins Greater Bay Area youth music festival

The 2026 Youth Music Culture festival in the Greater Bay Area (YMCG) officially launches on 29 January, with Macao set to host events for the very first time via Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), according to several media reports.

Dedicated to nurturing young musicians and fostering artistic exchange, the festival will run from 29 January to 12 February across Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Under the leadership of world-renowned music director Daniel Harding, the festival features seven concerts, ten masterclasses, and five lectures. Performances will showcase the Greater Bay Area Festival Orchestra, formed by musicians from the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and Macao Orchestra.

Joining them are the 2026 YMCG Orchestra – 102 young players selected from global institutions – and principal musicians from world-leading ensembles, including the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, and mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill.

GEG will present the free YMCG Macao Concert at the Galaxy International Convention Centre on 10 February at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for collection at the Macao Youth Symphony Orchestra Association and Centro de Musica Rhythm.

There will also be two free masterclasses available for musicians with grade 8 or above. On 7 February, there will be a workshop led by violinist Martin Zalodesk from Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and flautist Gareth Davies from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Meanwhile the workshop on 8 February will be led by horn player Christopher Parkes and percussionist Karl Thorsson from Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, and trumpet player Hannes Läubin from Bayerische Rundfunk Symphony Orchestra. Registration ends this Sunday on 25 January.

Founded in 2017 in Guangdong and expanded in 2023 to encompass the Greater Bay Area, YMCG is an award-winning festival co-organised by five major regional institutions. Under founder Maestro Long Yu and Music Director Daniel Harding, it has gained international acclaim for fostering young talent and promoting the talent of the region worldwide.