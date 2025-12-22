Christmas is almost here, and the Greater Bay Area dazzles with festive spirit. From graceful Christmas carols in Guangzhou’s historic church to Hong Kong’s dazzling harbourfront light shows and carnival thrills, there’s magic at every turn.

Macao offers delicious festive fare, free concerts among the Ruins of St Paul, and indie Christmas markets, while Shenzhen welcomes world-class ballet and immersive winter villages.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Christmas carols at Dongshan Christian Church

Head to Guangzhou’s largest Gothic church, where the surrounding area brims with festive spirit. Don’t miss the joyful carol singing that starts from the afternoon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

​Venue: Dongshan Christian Church (广州市基督教东山堂)

Date: 24 to 25 December

Hong Kong

Winter Wonderland

Hong Kong’s most iconic Christmas event boasts a magnificent 20-metre tree, an immersive daily light show with 3D projections across eight buildings, and large toy-themed displays.

Venue: Statue Square Gardens

Date: Now until 4 January 2026

WestK Christmas Town

Walk among 60 dazzling Christmas trees, crowned by a majestic 12-metre giant. Discover twinkling harbour lights, whimsical treehouses, and enchanting snowfall performances. Don’t miss the pet-friendly Christmas market and Santa meet-and-greets.

Venue: Art Park

Date: Now until 11 January 2026

Festilumi

Festilumi, an internationally acclaimed light, sound and multimedia show, arrives in Hong Kong for the first time to transform the harbourfront into a sea of light with 20,000 light sculptures and 9 themed zones.

Venue: Wan Chai Harbourfront

Date: Now until 22 January 2026

The regular AIA Carnival has become a fixture of Hong Kong’s winter season – Photo courtesy of AIA Carnival

AIA Carnival

Want some classic carnival fun? The annual AIA Carnival boasts exciting rides, carnival games and a circus by the harbour.

Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space

Date: 22 December to 1 March 2026

Social Club Series: Winter Wonderland

The Social Club Series is throwing a bass-heavy Christmas eve rave with Hong Kong musician Saka headlining. Dress code is white and fuzzy.

Venue: Studio Duplex, SoHo House

Date: 24 December

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Festive Indian fine dining

Celebrate at Chaat, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant located in the Rosewood (hailed as the world’s best hotel for 2025), with a festive menu of exquisite dishes like Kristal caviar pani puri and black truffle biryani.

Venue: Chaat, Rosewood Hong Kong

Date: 24, 25, 31 December

Grinchmas cabaret

The Grinch meets cabaret at Maggie Choo’s cheeky Christmas special. Expect a live band and a DJ set as well.

Venue: Maggie Choo’s

Date: 25 December

Time: 9:30 pm till late

Macao

Mong Ha Christmas Market

Check out this free festive indie market that offers cocktails, live music, workshops and unique stalls. Make sure to be there at 6:30 pm for free nightly concerts featuring local musicians.

Venue: Mong Ha Villas

Date: 24 to 28 December

Macao Orchestra Christmas Concert

The Macao Orchestra will perform along with a choir to deliver two free concerts to celebrate the festive spirit at the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

Venue: Ruins of St Paul’s

Date: 25 December

Time: 6 to 6:30 pm and 7 to 7:30 pm

Meet Santa at Cotai this Christmas – Photo courtesy of City of Dreams Macau

Santa meet-and-greet

Fully immerse yourself in the festive spirit by meeting Santa Claus at the City of Dreams, where he will present festive candies and even entertainment ticket offers.

Venue: South Gate Entrance, City of Dreams Macau

Date: 24 to 26 December

Time: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 pm (30 min per session)

Ice skating at the shipyards

Head to Coloane for a free pop-up ice-skating carnival organised by Galaxy, featuring festive installations, cultural booths, Macanese snacks, and of course, an ice skating rink.

Venue: Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

Date: 24 December to 25 January on weekends, as well as 24, 25, 31 December and 1 January

Christmas at the integrated resorts

Sands, Galaxy, Melco, Wynn, MGM, and SJM all offer curated festive menus for every palate this Christmas season. Think Christmas omakase, themed afternoon tea sets, hot pot and more.

Venue: Various locations

Date: Throughout December

Shenzhen

Russian State Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Russia’s best ballet dancers bring Tchaikovsky’s iconic Christmas ballet to Shenzhen for one day only.

Venue: Bay Opera of Shenzhen (深圳滨海艺术中心)

Date: 28 December

Time: From 3 pm

This eyecatching Christmas tree is a collaboration between French fragrance house Diptyque and shopping centre MixC – Photo courtesy of MixC World

MixC World: Christmas village

This popular shopping centre has transformed its outdoor area into a festive village lined with Christmas trees. Don’t miss the showstopping collaboration between French fragrance house Diptyque and MixC, where a gigantic tree crafted from stacked “books” looms high for the perfect photo-op.

Venue: MixC World Nanshan (华润万象天地)

Date: Throughout December

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

MixC World: Realm of Snow and Ice

Want to see snow but would rather stay in the mild winters of southern China? Then make a beeline for the immersive South Pole experience at MixC World Qianhai. Bookings required.

Venue: MixC World Qianhai (万象前海)

Date: Now until 28 February on Fridays and weekends