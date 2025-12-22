Christmas is almost here, and the Greater Bay Area dazzles with festive spirit. From graceful Christmas carols in Guangzhou’s historic church to Hong Kong’s dazzling harbourfront light shows and carnival thrills, there’s magic at every turn.
Macao offers delicious festive fare, free concerts among the Ruins of St Paul, and indie Christmas markets, while Shenzhen welcomes world-class ballet and immersive winter villages.
But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.
Guangzhou
Christmas carols at Dongshan Christian Church
Head to Guangzhou’s largest Gothic church, where the surrounding area brims with festive spirit. Don’t miss the joyful carol singing that starts from the afternoon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Venue: Dongshan Christian Church (广州市基督教东山堂)
Date: 24 to 25 December
Hong Kong
Winter Wonderland
Hong Kong’s most iconic Christmas event boasts a magnificent 20-metre tree, an immersive daily light show with 3D projections across eight buildings, and large toy-themed displays.
Venue: Statue Square Gardens
Date: Now until 4 January 2026
WestK Christmas Town
Walk among 60 dazzling Christmas trees, crowned by a majestic 12-metre giant. Discover twinkling harbour lights, whimsical treehouses, and enchanting snowfall performances. Don’t miss the pet-friendly Christmas market and Santa meet-and-greets.
Venue: Art Park
Date: Now until 11 January 2026
Festilumi
Festilumi, an internationally acclaimed light, sound and multimedia show, arrives in Hong Kong for the first time to transform the harbourfront into a sea of light with 20,000 light sculptures and 9 themed zones.
Venue: Wan Chai Harbourfront
Date: Now until 22 January 2026
AIA Carnival
Want some classic carnival fun? The annual AIA Carnival boasts exciting rides, carnival games and a circus by the harbour.
Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space
Date: 22 December to 1 March 2026
Social Club Series: Winter Wonderland
The Social Club Series is throwing a bass-heavy Christmas eve rave with Hong Kong musician Saka headlining. Dress code is white and fuzzy.
Venue: Studio Duplex, SoHo House
Date: 24 December
Time: 10 pm to 3 am
Festive Indian fine dining
Celebrate at Chaat, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant located in the Rosewood (hailed as the world’s best hotel for 2025), with a festive menu of exquisite dishes like Kristal caviar pani puri and black truffle biryani.
Venue: Chaat, Rosewood Hong Kong
Date: 24, 25, 31 December
Grinchmas cabaret
The Grinch meets cabaret at Maggie Choo’s cheeky Christmas special. Expect a live band and a DJ set as well.
Venue: Maggie Choo’s
Date: 25 December
Time: 9:30 pm till late
Macao
Mong Ha Christmas Market
Check out this free festive indie market that offers cocktails, live music, workshops and unique stalls. Make sure to be there at 6:30 pm for free nightly concerts featuring local musicians.
Venue: Mong Ha Villas
Date: 24 to 28 December
Macao Orchestra Christmas Concert
The Macao Orchestra will perform along with a choir to deliver two free concerts to celebrate the festive spirit at the Ruins of St. Paul’s.
Venue: Ruins of St Paul’s
Date: 25 December
Time: 6 to 6:30 pm and 7 to 7:30 pm
Santa meet-and-greet
Fully immerse yourself in the festive spirit by meeting Santa Claus at the City of Dreams, where he will present festive candies and even entertainment ticket offers.
Venue: South Gate Entrance, City of Dreams Macau
Date: 24 to 26 December
Time: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 pm (30 min per session)
Ice skating at the shipyards
Head to Coloane for a free pop-up ice-skating carnival organised by Galaxy, featuring festive installations, cultural booths, Macanese snacks, and of course, an ice skating rink.
Venue: Lai Chi Vun Shipyards
Date: 24 December to 25 January on weekends, as well as 24, 25, 31 December and 1 January
Christmas at the integrated resorts
Sands, Galaxy, Melco, Wynn, MGM, and SJM all offer curated festive menus for every palate this Christmas season. Think Christmas omakase, themed afternoon tea sets, hot pot and more.
Venue: Various locations
Date: Throughout December
Shenzhen
Russian State Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Russia’s best ballet dancers bring Tchaikovsky’s iconic Christmas ballet to Shenzhen for one day only.
Venue: Bay Opera of Shenzhen (深圳滨海艺术中心)
Date: 28 December
Time: From 3 pm
MixC World: Christmas village
This popular shopping centre has transformed its outdoor area into a festive village lined with Christmas trees. Don’t miss the showstopping collaboration between French fragrance house Diptyque and MixC, where a gigantic tree crafted from stacked “books” looms high for the perfect photo-op.
Venue: MixC World Nanshan (华润万象天地)
Date: Throughout December
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
MixC World: Realm of Snow and Ice
Want to see snow but would rather stay in the mild winters of southern China? Then make a beeline for the immersive South Pole experience at MixC World Qianhai. Bookings required.
Venue: MixC World Qianhai (万象前海)
Date: Now until 28 February on Fridays and weekends