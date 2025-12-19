Hong Kong cancels its New Year’s Eve fireworks

Hong Kong authorities have cancelled the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour and will replace it with an event in Central, multiple media outlets have reported.

On Wednesday, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said a 2026 New Year countdown celebration would take place at the Chater Road pedestrian precinct.

While officials did not explicitly state the reason for scrapping the fireworks, the decision comes less than a month after a major fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Tai Po on 26 November. The blaze killed at least 160 people, left several missing and displaced thousands of residents, leaving the city in profound shock.

In a statement, the board said it hoped to “convey positive energy, care and blessings of peace to both locals and visitors, and to welcome a hopeful new year together.”

Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Hong Kong’s chief secretary, has said government departments would focus on crowd management, transport coordination and information dissemination to ensure smooth operations as visitor numbers rise. The holiday coincides with the mainland’s three-day New Year break.

Transport authorities said public transport services would be bolstered on New Year’s Eve, with most MTR lines running overnight and extended East Rail Line services to Lo Wu. Additional bus routes will operate between Sheung Shui MTR station and San Tin to facilitate round-the-clock access to the Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang control point.

Border checkpoints at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Lok Ma Chau will operate 24 hours as usual on December 31, with additional staff and clearance counters deployed. Hong Kong officials are also in talks with Shenzhen authorities on extending operating hours at other boundary control points, subject to approval from national port authorities.

Police said extra manpower would be deployed to manage crowds and traffic at the countdown venue and other popular visitor locations during the holiday period. The Tourism Board is expected to announce details of Central’s countdown event at a later date.