These will be the biggest trends in food and beverages in 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, industry experts expect protein-forward products to continue their domination of the food industry even as diets trend toward greater balance, and a mix of novelty and nostalgia.

The public’s obsession with protein is nothing new. For years, everything from yogurt to crisps have boldly proclaimed their protein content in an effort to draw in customers looking to “max out” on the macronutrient. FoodNavigator reports that protein and fibre will escape fitness circles and go mainstream next year, however, “as easy to understand, accessible and essential nutrients.”

The focus on eating as much protein as possible, known as “maxing,” will also give way to a more balanced approach, following a familiar shift in dietary patterns “from fixation to moderation,” Alex Beckette, senior director of food and drink research at market analysts Mintel, told FoodNavigator.

Mintel expects this trend to continue across all sectors, moving toward more inclusive, diverse diets, instead of the more extreme single-nutrient focus that has dominated in recent years.

Two other trends offer a different sort of balance: a growing trend toward nostalgia, fuelled by a desire to revisit a “simpler” era, and sensory-seeking novelty that offers distraction in these turbulent times.

Social media drives novelty – think “dirty” sodas or Dubai chocolates – and each trend cycle forces brands to work harder to set themselves apart, experimenting with colour, texture and aroma to create products that stimulate the senses. GLP-1 users, many of whom struggle with no longer experiencing pleasure from food and drinks, could be a valuable market for sensory innovations.

Others are looking for an escape, embracing retro dishes like prawn cocktail and meatloaf, or wholesome alternatives to ultra-processed foods, free from additives and preservatives. While some brands can capitalise on the trend by offering a clean version of a popular product, they could also revive a product from their back catalogue to cash in on the nostalgia boom, researchers say.

The overarching trend, according to FoodNavigator, is diversity. Consumers are no longer satisfied with one-dimensional products and brands will need to embrace complexity in nutrition, emotional resonance and experience if they want to succeed.