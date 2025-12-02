New places to eat and drink at in Macao this December

Macao strikes again with great dining offerings to round off the year. In a narrow lane in Patane, a devoted couple serves meticulously crafted ramen from a snug, counter-seat kitchen, while São Lourenço provides the backdrop for a dessert café that specialises in cheesecake and gelato.

For a quick escape, a new Vietnamese haven offers light, authentic fare with a lakeside view, and over at Galaxy Macau, classic burger cravings can be satisfied.

Read on for our list of new restaurants and bars to visit in Macao this month.

Tiger Impar Ramen

The store’s signature broth is simmered for more than 10 hours daily – Photo by Don Lei

Tucked away in the narrow lanes of Macao’s Patane area, this modest Japanese ramen shop quietly opened its doors in mid-September. With only about 15 seats, nearly all arranged around an open kitchen, the shop keeps things simple by serving just one type of broth, known as “tori paitan.”

Tiger Impar Ramen is run by a couple. The chef once worked at a long-established Cantonese restaurant in Macao, but during a trip to Japan, the pair stumbled upon a tiny ramen shop whose intimate style of operation left a deep impression. Inspired, they later traveled to Shenzhen to train under a Japanese ramen master.

The shop’s signature broth is crafted daily with chicken simmered for more than ten hours to achieve a rich, velvety texture. Drawing on his background in Cantonese cuisine, the chef blends techniques from both traditions. One of his secrets, he reveals, is replacing the radish commonly used in ramen broth with sweet corn.

The menu offers five ramen, all built on the same broth. Highlights include the signature tori paitan ramen, tori paitan truffle ramen, and spicy tori paitan shoyu ramen. Each bowl comes with Japanese-style roast pork, slow-cooked chicken breast, and a soft-centered egg. And if you’re still hungry, the shop allows you one free extra serving of noodles – so save some of that broth!

HÄGO

Indulge yourself with decadent chocolate cheesecake – Photo courtesy of HÄGO

HÄGO is a dessert outlet born from the owner’s collaboration with Kariomoncafe, and both are tucked away in the charming Beco Do Seminario. The shop’s design features natural stone, wood, and warm tones, creating a nostalgic, cosy atmosphere reminiscent of a European café. Nestled on a street corner, the window seats offer guests a tranquil view of the quiet Sao Lourenco district, perfect for lingering over a sweet treat.

HÄGO’s menu is divided into two signature menus. The “Just Cheesecake!?” menu explores the endless possibilities of cheesecake, including Basque-style cheesecake with the silky texture of French crème brûlée, and double chocolate cheesecake, made with premium Valrhona cocoa powder and chocolate.

The “Super Stretch Gelato” menu meanwhile emphasises bold, rich flavors. The highlight is the pistachio quartet gelato, made with two types of Sicilian pistachio paste, pistachio oat milk, and whole roasted pistachios. The result is a layered, indulgent experience for pistachio lovers.



Next time you’re enjoying Kariomoncafe’s fusion cuisine, step next door to HÄGO for dessert. Do note: the shop takes a break every Monday.

Bep

Vietnamese style sandwiches are a specialty of the house – Photo courtesy of Bep

For those working near Nam Van Lake, there’s now another dining spot to explore. Bep, currently in its soft-opening phase, sits at the heart of the Nam Van business district, facing both the lake and Macao Tower. Designed with Southeast Asian flair, the restaurant features warm brown tones and wooden furnishings, creating a relaxed atmosphere where guests can unwind and enjoy good food. This reflects Bep’s guiding philosophy: a haven to escape the city’s rhythm.

The restaurant focuses on healthy light meals, offering both traditional and innovative Vietnamese dishes alongside specialty coffee. To deepen their understanding of Vietnamese culinary culture, the owners have made multiple trips to Vietnam, learning the craft behind authentic bánh mì, Vietnamese coffee, and other local specialties. Their mission is to bring the most genuine flavours to Macao, so diners can feel as if they’ve stepped briefly into Vietnam.

Signature offerings include Bep house special bánh mì with house-made pâté and the grilled pork neck bánh mì with chili sauce. Other highlights are honey-glazed pork neck and prawn vermicelli and the lemongrass chicken and prawn vermicelli. The restaurant also does a series of open sandwiches, including parma ham with fig, and roasted cherry tomato and brie.

No Vietnamese meal is complete without coffee. Alongside the classic drip coffee with condensed milk, Bep also serves creative twists like Gaia arabica iced Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk and refreshing Vietnamese kumquat soda.

Burger Mania

There’s a new place for burgers in Macao at Galaxy – Photo by Weng-U Pun

Located in Galaxy’s Tastes of Asia, Burger Mania is a take on the classic burger joint. Their burgers are made with non-GMO ingredients, and there is something for everyone, whether you like beef, chicken, fish or want a vegetarian option.

The signature is the smash wagyu burger, but for something more creative, opt for the sweet-and-spicy crispy gochujang chicken burger, made with juicy chicken thigh.

For slightly extra, you can enjoy your burger with curly fries or buffalo wings, as well as a can of soda.

–With reporting by Don Lei and Weng-U Pun