Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (20 to 26 October)

There’s clearly lots to celebrate this week because cities in the Greater Bay Area are brimming with festivals.

In Macao, there are highly-anticipated festivities like Lusofonia and Oktoberfest. Nearby in Hengqin there will be a camping-themed weekend fair, perfect for outdoor types. In the meantime, Hong Kong is set to indulge in a wine and dine festival while neighbouring Shenzhen invites you to wind down at an international jazz festival.

But that’s not even half of it – read on to find out what else is happening around The Bay.

Guangzhou

Candlelit concert

European Chamber Music, composed of six young musicians, will be performing original soundtrack pieces from classic movies like The Pirates of the Caribbean amid a warm sea of candlelight.

Venue: Guangdong Arts Theatre (广东艺术剧院)

Date: 24 October

Time: 7:30 pm

Hengqin

Pictured is last year’s edition of the Camqing Fair – Photo courtesy of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin

Camqing Fair

This pet-friendly camping-themed festival (confusingly styled “Camqing”) features outdoor and lifestyle brands, practical workshops on hiking and bikepacking, with a main stage playing classic Canto-hits and more.

Venue: Station No.5, Flower Promenade, Hengqin (橫琴花海長廊五號驛站)

Date: 25 to 26 October

Hong Kong

The famous robotic installation Can’t Help Myself, created by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu, will make its Hong Kong debut at this exhibition – Photo courtesy of Aleksandr Zykov/Wikimedia Commons

Stay Connected: Navigating the Cloud art exhibition

This exhibition presents more than 50 artworks from Chinese and international artists who reflect on how the internet, social media and technology have fused with our daily lives.

Venue: JC Contemporary & F Hall Gallery, Tai Kwun

Date: Tuesdays to Sundays until 4 January

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Wine and Dine Festival

Indulge in the art of wine and food pairing across four days at Hong Kong’s harbourfront festival.

Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space, Hong Kong Island

Date: 23 to 26 October

Time: 7:30 pm to midnight on 23 October; noon to midnight from 24 to 26 October

Macao

Macao Fashion Festival

This festival brings together designers and brands from multiple cities across the Greater Bay Area, with eight fashion shows staged throughout the event.

Venue: Florence Hall, Venetian Macao

Date: 22 to 25 October

MGM Oktoberfest

Prost! Celebrate Oktoberfest properly at MGM, where you can indulge in German barbeque delicacies, listen to a live German band, and of course, drink lots of beer.

Venue: Roof Terrace, MGM Cotai

Date: 23 October to 2 November

Time: 6 pm to 12 am

The 28th edition of Lusofonia will take place across two weekends – Photo courtesy of Lusofonia

Lusofonia Festival

This annual festival celebrates Portuguese-speaking countries through the sharing of music, art, food and more against the backdrop of the Cotai Strip.

Venue: Taipa Houses

Date: 24 to 26 October and 31 October to 2 November

25th Southeast Asia Food Carnival

Enjoy delicious food from across Southeast Asia and live performances at the Three Lamps district, known for its Burmese community.

Venue: Rotunda de Carlos da Maia

Date: 23 to 26 October

Shenzhen

The 12-meter sculpture “Sexy Robot Walking in the Space” pictured earlier this year at Sorayama’s exhibition in Shanghai – Photo by 纳瓦拉的亨利

Hajime Sorayama’s solo exhibition Light, Reflection, Transparency

Known as the “father of the sexy robot,” Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama holds his first solo exhibition in China, where 80 of his most significant works will be on display.

Venue: Comprehensive Exhibition Hall, 1F, Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (深圳市当代艺术与城市规划馆)

Date: Until 11 January

12th OCT-LOFT Jazz Festival

Head to Shenzhen next weekend for an international jazz festival, featuring musicians from China, the US, the UK, Norway and more, as well as talks and film screenings across three days.

Venue: B10 Live (深圳B10现场)

Date: 24 to 26 October

Yang Liping’s Rite of Spring

Famous Chinese dancer and choreographer Yang Liping reimagines Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s 1913 Rite of Spring with a Tibetan twist.

Venue: Haiya Grand Theatre (深圳海雅大剧院)

Date: 25 to 26 October

Time: 8 pm