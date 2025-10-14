CreatorWeek Macao 2025 kicks off next Friday

Jointly organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will take place next week from 24 to 28 October. This five-day event aims to unite top international and Greater China content creators, social media leaders, and celebrity guests – and hopes to enhance Macao’s reputation as a destination.

The event will feature around 250 groups of international and Greater China guests, including 180 content creators, 50 guest speakers, and 20 performing groups. It promises to be one of Asia’s largest gatherings for content creators, pushing the image of Macao as a “young, international, and innovative” city.

With six major themed activities, CreatorWeek will foster dialogue between Chinese and Western creative industries, offering immersive experiences throughout the city. Highlights include the CreatorWeek Conference, which will explore online trends, the fusion of social media cultures and the evolving creator economy.

The conference features notable speakers such as the Greater China representative of YouTube and the manager of American Youtuber MrBeast, who has 445 million subscribers.

A free Creator Festival is part of the event, taking place from 25 to 26 October. This will feature live performances by local and international musicians, meet-and-greet sessions with celebrity creators, wellness workshops, and a Creator Academy focused on content creation and brand collaboration.

At the event launch held yesterday at Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre, the city’s tourism chief Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said that CreatorWeek will inject fresh creative energy into Macao’s transformation as a centre for tourism and leisure.

For further details and registration, visit CreatorWeek’s official website or the MGTO website.