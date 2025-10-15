A Macao-Hengqin fair celebrating the joys of camping kicks off next weekend

A festival of all things camping related is set to take place from 25 to 26 October at section no. 5 of Hengqin’s famous Flower Promenade.

Confusingly styled the “Macao-Hengqin Camqing Fair” – with the ‘p’ of camping inverted to resemble a ‘q’ – the event features five themed zones, over 20 activities, and more than 60 renowned outdoor and lifestyle brands such as DJI, NIO, and Snow Peak.

Free online campsite reservations for the festival opened on 10 October through the official “文旅橫琴” (Cultural Tourism Hengqin) WeChat account on a first-come, first-served basis. Bookings are for day use only, from 12 pm to 9 pm, with no overnight stays offered.

Highlights include the stage performances, with the main stage dedicated to “Guangdong and Macao classic hits night” and the “Sip and Groove DJ party,” while practical workshops like hiking and bikepacking classes will take place on the smaller stage. The “Sunset Cinema” will screen five outdoor-themed films, providing an immersive viewing experience.

The Flower Sea Market will offer a variety of specialty food and craft beer from Macao and mainland China.

Family-friendly activities include educational craft sessions and interactive lessons on waste sorting. There will also be a pet-friendly zone with dedicated drinking stations and a pet market.

Jointly organised by the Economic Development Bureau of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone and the Macao Government Tourism Office, this free event aims to enhance cultural-tourism integration between Macao and Hengqin, offering diverse outdoor experiences for both residents and visitors.

For more details, follow the WeChat official account “文旅橫琴”.