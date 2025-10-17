Macao’s fashion designers set to shine at the Venetian

It may not have the catchiest title in the world of fashion, but the “Style Encounter Moment Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making” – to give it its full name – is all about celebrating the latest looks from Macao’s young designers.

To be held on 22 October, the event is the opening show of this year’s Macao Fashion Festival and showcases the work of designers being nurtured by a government programme to professionalise the local fashion industry.

Launched in 2013, the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making gives grants of up to 170,000 patacas to cover a designer’s production and promotion costs, such as making sample garments, producing promotional visuals, lookbooks, or videos, and transport and exhibition-related expenses.

The aim is to encourage innovation and original brand development among fashion designers and help them participate in regional and international fashion markets, exhibitions, and trade fairs, raising the profile of Macao fashion.​

This year’s Style Encounter Moment will feature nearly 60 ensembles, including women’s and men’s wear, from everyday pieces to chic formal attire. Participating designers include Wong Chi Un, Leong Man Teng, Ding Zhen, Ng Ka Wai, Wong Man I, Lei Wei Cheng and Vong Si Weng.

The event will also feature the presence of industry professionals and fashion buyers from Macao and other regions, with a view to increasing the exposure of local fashion brands and fostering business co-operation and opportunities.

The show takes place next Wednesday at 4:45 pm in the Florence Hall of the Venetian.