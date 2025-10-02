Shenzhen has opened one of world’s biggest indoor ski domes

A new 100,000-square-metre indoor ski facility opened in Shenzhen on Monday, offering professional-grade slopes, training programmes and family-friendly attractions, according to a press release from its operator.

The statement described Huafa Snow Bonski as “one of the world’s largest ski domes” and said it aimed to “attract both international tourists and elite winter-sports talent.”

The complex features five slopes totalling almost 1,570 metres and incorporates two terrain parks. The longest single run stretches 463 metres, while the maximum vertical drop is 83 metres and slopes reach gradients of up to 18 degrees.

Two of these slopes were built to meet International Ski Federation (FIS) standards, enabling the facility to host events such as alpine parallel and slalom competitions. Huafa Snow Bonski also includes a 4,000-square-metre “Ice and Snow Wonderland” with 14 interactive attractions that will be open year-round.

The new venue “drives industry growth, cultivates new winter sports talent, and energises the cultural and sports economy of the Greater Bay Area,” a statement read.

China is home to a number of large indoor skiing facilities, including Chengdu Snow World (55,000 square metres), Guangzhou Snow World (56,000 square metres), Harbin Wanda Indoor Ski Resort (80,000 square metres), and Shanghai’s L*Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort (90,000 square metres).