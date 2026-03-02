This week in the Greater Bay Area: Mac DeMarco, drag queens and a rock musical

From the vibrant Yuexiu Temple Fair in Guangzhou to the coolest secondhand market in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area offers near endless sources of entertainment over the coming days.

However, music seems to be the star of the week. Catch Canadian indie icon Mac DeMarco in Guangzhou, Australian electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight in Shenzhen, or a captivating wind and percussion concert by Macao’s Chinese Orchestra. For something darker, Zhuhai presents a rock musical retelling an infamous true-crime story.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Yuexiu Temple Fair

Considered to be one of the most important temple fairs in China, this Guangzhou fair features a showcase of cultural heritage, puppet shows, Chinese arts, kung fu performances and a lantern show.

Venue: Areas surrounding Zhongyou Square (忠佑广场)

Date: 3 to 9 March

OVO anime and gaming carnival

Expect gaming tournaments for Chinese survival game Identity V and fantasy roleplaying game Honour of Kings at this convention.

Venue: Yang Xiecheng Fashion Factory Conference Centre (杨协成时尚工场会议中心)

Date: 7 March

Time: From 10 am

Mac DeMarco live

Acclaimed Canadian indie musician Mac DeMarco rounds off his China tour at Guangzhou’s MAO Livehouse.

Venue: MAO Livehouse (一号馆)

Date: 5 March

Time: From 8 pm

Hong Kong

Heath garage sale

Hong Kong’s coolest secondhand marketplace is back with a greater selection of fashion, collectibles and home goods, along with DJs and live performances.

Venue: The Garage at Heath Mall

Date: 5 to 8 March

Trinity the Tuck drag show

Trinity was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 – Photo courtesy of Trinity the Tuck

Drag queen Trinity the Tuck, who competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race, makes her Hong Kong debut this Friday.

Venue: Fa Gai

Date: 6 March

Time: From 10 pm

M+ at Night: Endless Realms

Art museum M+ keeps its doors open till late this Friday to celebrate the legendary French-Chinese artist Zao Wou-Ki with a night filled with art, music, comedy and more.

Venue: M+

Date: 6 March

Macao

Girlfriends film

Macao director Tracey Choi’s new film is set in both SARS and Taiwan – Photo courtesy of Serendipity Films/Cinematheque Passion

Watch a queer love story by Macao director Tracey Choi which spans decades across Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 5, 8 March

Times: 4:30 and 7:30 pm

Strike · Breath wind and percussion concert

The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents a wind and percussion concert under the artistic direction of Zhang Wei Liang, also known as the “King of Chinese Flute.”

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 6 March

Time: From 7:45 pm

Holi Festival

Celebrate India’s Festival of Colours with a vibrant programme featuring Bollywood music, dance, yoga, henna and more.

Venue: Pousada de Coloane

Date: 8 March

Shenzhen

Bar Oscar x MO Bar

Shuichi Nagatomo, owner of Bar Oscar from Fukuoka, Japan, takes the helm of MO Bar for one night with Kyushu cocktails featuring shochu, seasonal fruits, and native botanicals.

Venue: MO Bar

Date: 2 March

Time: From 9 pm

Cosmo’s Midnight gig

Australian electronic music duo Cosmo’s Midnight, twin brothers whose distinctive sound fuses dreampop and R&B, are performing this Tuesday in Shenzhen.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 3 March

Zhuhai

Lizzie Broadway musical

Lizzie the rock musical is inspired by American true crime – Photo courtesy of Lizzie Broadway Musical

This rock musical tells the sensationalised story of the American true crime case of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her parents. Performed in Chinese.

Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Art Centre (珠海金湾艺术中心)

Date: 7 March

Time: From 7:30 pm