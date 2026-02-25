Hong Kong’s ‘Signature Sessions’ launch ahead of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026

A series of exclusive culinary collaborations, branded as “Signature Sessions,” will take place in Hong Kong from 20 to 26 March, bringing visiting international chefs together with established local restaurant operators. These 11 one-off menus are scheduled during the week leading up to the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 awards ceremony, which will be held in the city for the first time.

“These exclusive dining experiences represent a rare opportunity to witness the creative synergy between internationally acclaimed and locally renowned culinary talent,” the organisers said in a press release.

They noted that capacity at each session would be limited, reflecting the format’s focus on small-scale, ticketed dining experiences. The annual awards ceremony itself will take place on 25 March at the Kerry Hotel.

Advertised prices for the Signature Sessions start from HK$1,880 per person, for the collaboration between Hong Kong’s Roganic and Naar, a Himalayan restaurant from India. Bookings can be made on the World’s 50 Best website and come with a 10 percent service change.

Restaurants around the region, including in Macao, will be waiting with baited breath to find out whether they’ve made the prestigious 2026 list. Last year, Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace was the only local restaurant featured, making 9th place.

The top five slots were taken by Gaggan, in Bangkok; The Chairman, in Hong Kong; Wing, in Hong Kong; Sézanne, in Tokyo; and Mingles, in Seoul.

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking was launched in 2013.