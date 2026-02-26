Daniel Boulud to open Terrace Boulud by Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong

Michelin-starred French chef Daniel Boulud will open Terrace Boulud by Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong’s Prince’s Building (also known as “Landmark Prince’s”) in March 2026, marking his first restaurant in Hong Kong and his inaugural presence in Asia.

Located on the 25th floor and connected via an enclosed walkway to the Mandarin Oriental, the rooftop brasserie is a partnership between Mandarin Oriental and the Landmark office and retail complex. It also represents the first time that the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong has set up a restaurant outside its flagship hotel building.

The opening was initially slated for January 2026, but reservations are set to open in March 2026. The restaurant replaces Sevva, which closed in May 2024, and forms part of Hongkong Land’s US$1 billion “Tomorrow’s Central” redevelopment, which will introduce more than 100 food and beverage venues across the four interconnected buildings that make up the Landmark complex. Nine of the new venues will have outdoor terraces.

The launch also aligns with Mandarin Oriental’s ongoing US$100 million renovation programme, scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

A French brasserie above Victoria Harbour

Banquette seating and parquet floors define the light-filled dining room, blending French brasserie elegance with contemporary Hong Kong design

Perched high above Central, Terrace Boulud will serve lunch, afternoon tea and dinner within the main dining room, alongside a rooftop terrace offering cocktails, a French-focused wine list and curated local beers against sweeping views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline.

The interiors are designed by Paris-based studio Malherbe Paris and draw inspiration from the golden age of French brasseries and luxury train travel. The space will feature curved woodwork, layered lighting and a sculptural green onyx bar as its focal point, while digital screens project shifting landscapes reminiscent of scenery viewed from a train window – a tribute to Boulud’s international culinary journey.

Seating is arranged to accommodate different occasions throughout the day, with banquettes lining the dining room and terrace tables oriented toward the harbour. Lighting transitions from natural daylight to warmer evening tones.

Four culinary muses with a Hong Kong dimension

The entrance to Terrace Boulud features curved wood detailing, sculpted wall panels and digital landscape screens inspired by luxury train travel

The menu will follow Boulud’s established four-pillar framework: La Tradition, highlighting classic French dishes; La Saison, centred on seasonal, market-driven plates; Le Potager, focused on vegetable-forward preparations; and Le Voyage, incorporating globally inspired flavours.

In Hong Kong, a fifth dimension takes shape through a “DB x MO Dim Sum” collaboration, blending French culinary techniques with Cantonese craftsmanship. Signature dishes are expected to include pâté en croûte, vol-au-vent and poulet, alongside a raw seafood bar and grilled specialities.

The kitchen will be led by executive chef Aurélie Altemaire, whose experience includes Michelin-starred Epicure at Le Bristol Paris and a decade working with Joël Robuchon in London.

Guests of all ages are welcome before 9 pm. After 9 pm, diners must be aged 12 and above. The dress code is smart casual.

Daniel Boulud’s first Asia outpost

Restaurateur Daniel Boulud seen on Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck during grand opening on 21 October 2021 – Photo by Lev Radin

Born near Lyon and based in New York since the 1980s, Boulud is best known for his Michelin-starred flagship Daniel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Over the past three decades, he has expanded his restaurant group internationally, with locations across North America, the Middle East and beyond.

“It is an honour for me to partner with Mandarin Oriental to bring Terrace Boulud to Hong Kong,” Boulud said in a statement, adding that he is inspired by the region’s culinary diversity and its “interchange with French tradition.”

With its March 2026 debut, Terrace Boulud is set to become one of Central’s most closely watched restaurant openings of the year.