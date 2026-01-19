This week in the Greater Bay Area: Where to see great exhibitions, sip craft cocktails and more

Plant-based foodies and cocktail enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat this week. Hong Kong serves up a Sichuan-inspired vegetarian afternoon tea and hosts a major plant-based food convention. Meanwhile, Macao welcomes a series of exciting guest shifts across its renowned bars.

For culture lovers, an exhibition of delicate porcelain opens in Guangzhou, while Macao hosts a thought-provoking exhibition by Portuguese artist Helena Almeida. Music fans can also choose between high-energy techno, an indie music festival, and two nights of Hong Kong heartthrob Tyson Yoshi in concert.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area

Guangzhou

Everlasting Renewal: Blanc de Chine exhibition

Photo by Cheng Min/Xinhua

The exhibition celebrates Dehua white porcelain and features a viral porcelain statue Princess Yushu – a statue renowned for a robe “as thin as a cicada’s wing.”

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now until 15 March

Hong Kong

Salisterra x Mi Xun Teahouse: Sichuan-inspired afternoon tea

Enjoy Sichuan-inspired delicacies with a vegetarian twist in this collaboration between Hong Kong’s Salisterra and Chengdu’s Michelin-starred Mi Xun Teahouse.

Venue: Salisterra

Date: Now until 31 March

Time: 3 to 5 pm daily

The Underground Winter Festival

Hong Kong’s longest-running original live music night is marking 22 years with a two-part showcase of local indie acts.

Venue: The Fringe Club

Date: 23 to 24 January

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Vegetarian Food Asia

This vegetarian convention showcases the latest plant-based brands and eco-friendly products while also offering health seminars and live cooking demonstrations.

Venue: Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre

Date: 23 to 25 January

Macao

The Art of Mixology: Taiwan bartender week

The St. Regis Bar welcomes a talented lineup of guest mixologists from Taiwan across two days.

Venue: The St. Regis Bar

Date: 23 to 24 January

Time: From 9 pm

The Alchemist Flair

Bartenders from Taiwan’s Cuckoo Bar and Glimmer take the helm at the Ritz Carlton Bar for one night only.

Venue: The Ritz Carlton Bar

Date: 24 January

Wing Lei Bar & Friends: Volume 1

Photo courtesy of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Palace’s Wing Lei Bar hosts regionally renowned and locally celebrated bartenders across three nights, starting this Friday.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar

Date: 23 to 25 January

Helena Almeida: I Am Here – Presence and Resonance exhibition

The late Almeida was a Portuguese artist known for photographing her body to explore themes of space and resilience. Contemporary artists from Macao and mainland China display work inspired by Almeida’s as well.

Venue: Macao Museum of Art

Date: 23 January to 26 April

Pet-friendly skateboarding fun

Photo by Nataliya Barishnikova

Take part in what might be Macao’s first ever skateboarding workshop for pets, as well as family-friendly skate sessions and graffiti workshops, with live music to cheer you on.

Venue: The Pool skatepark at H853 Fun Factory

Date: 24 to 25 January

Time: 2 to 7 pm

BBQ at Nova Garden

Head to Nova Garden’s outdoor venue for a grown-ups-only Portuguese-Brazilian barbecue.

Venue: Nova Garden at Club MOP

Date: 24 to 25 January

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Techno DJ JSTJR at Club MOP

JSTJR blends sounds from LA’s underground warehouse scene with today’s global rave sounds, bringing high-energy beats to Macao for one night only.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 24 January

Tyson Yoshi live in Macao

Hong Kong singer and heartthrob Tyson Yoshi makes his debut in Macao with two highly anticipated shows.

Venue: The Londoner Arena

Date: 24 to 25 January

Jackson Pollock art workshop for kids

Children aged 5 to 12 can learn how to create art inspired by American artist Jackson Pollock through MAM’s monthly Discover the Little Artists series.

Venue: Zero Square, Ground Floor of Macao Museum of Art

Date: 25 January

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 pm, 4 to 5 pm

Shenzhen

Blossoms and blades exhibition

A tray set with gold, rubies and emeralds from the 17th century – Photo courtesy of Shenzhen Museum

Nearly two hundred historical artefacts from the Mughal Empire, encompassing weapons, ceremonial vessels, miniature paintings, jewellery, tapestries and more, are on display.

Venue: Shenzhen Museum (深圳博物馆)

Date: Now until 6 April

Singin’ in the Rain musical

Hailing from London’s West End, this classic musical features a lot of water and iconic songs like “Good Morning,” “Make ‘em Laugh,” and the title tune “Singin’ in the Rain.” ​

Venue: Luhu Cultural Centre (鹭湖艺术中心)

Date: 22 to 31 January

Time: From 8:30 pm

Zhuhai

Skylight play

Hong Kong actors Tse Kwan-ho and Ivana Wong come together in an adaptation of British playwright David Hare’s Skylight in which two former lovers cross paths.

Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Arts Centre (珠海金湾艺术中心)

Date: 24 to 25 January

Flute, violin and piano concert

This concert features talented musicians from Hong Kong performing a selection of pieces for flute, violin and piano.

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre Concert Hall (珠海大剧院音乐厅)

Date: 24 January

Time: From 3 pm