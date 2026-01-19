Menu
This week in the Greater Bay Area: Where to see great exhibitions, sip craft cocktails and more

From Sichuan-inspired vegetarian afternoon tea in Hong Kong to musicals in Shenzhen and skateboarding for pets in Macao, there are plenty of happenings to check out
  • Read on for our weekly round-up, giving you details of the best and most exciting events in the Greater Bay Area over the coming days

19 Jan 2026
Enjoy Sichuan-inspired delicacies with a vegetarian twist – Photo courtesy of Salisterra

19 Jan 2026

Plant-based foodies and cocktail enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat this week. Hong Kong serves up a Sichuan-inspired vegetarian afternoon tea and hosts a major plant-based food convention. Meanwhile, Macao welcomes a series of exciting guest shifts across its renowned bars.

For culture lovers, an exhibition of delicate porcelain opens in Guangzhou, while Macao hosts a thought-provoking exhibition by Portuguese artist Helena Almeida. Music fans can also choose between high-energy techno, an indie music festival, and two nights of Hong Kong heartthrob Tyson Yoshi in concert.

[See more: New places to eat and drink at in Macao this January]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area

Guangzhou

Everlasting Renewal: Blanc de Chine exhibition 

Photo by Cheng Min/Xinhua

The exhibition celebrates Dehua white porcelain and features a viral porcelain statue Princess Yushu – a statue renowned for a robe “as thin as a cicada’s wing.”

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)
Date: Now until 15 March

Hong Kong

Salisterra x Mi Xun Teahouse: Sichuan-inspired afternoon tea

Enjoy Sichuan-inspired delicacies with a vegetarian twist in this collaboration between Hong Kong’s Salisterra and Chengdu’s Michelin-starred Mi Xun Teahouse. 

Venue: Salisterra
Date: Now until 31 March
Time: 3 to 5 pm daily

The Underground Winter Festival

Hong Kong’s longest-running original live music night is marking 22 years with a two-part showcase of local indie acts.

Venue: The Fringe Club
Date: 23 to 24 January
Time: 7 pm to midnight 

[See more: Hong Kong’s legendary Underground kicks off 2026 with a packed indie music festival]

Vegetarian Food Asia

This vegetarian convention showcases the latest plant-based brands and eco-friendly products while also offering health seminars and live cooking demonstrations. 

Venue: Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre
Date: 23 to 25 January

Macao

The Art of Mixology: Taiwan bartender week

The St. Regis Bar welcomes a talented lineup of guest mixologists from Taiwan across two days. 

Venue: The St. Regis Bar
Date: 23 to 24 January
Time: From 9 pm

[See more: The Macao Orchestra presents a ‘Tribute to Mozart’ concert series]

The Alchemist Flair

Bartenders from Taiwan’s Cuckoo Bar and Glimmer take the helm at the Ritz Carlton Bar for one night only. 

Venue: The Ritz Carlton Bar
Date: 24 January

Wing Lei Bar & Friends: Volume 1

Photo courtesy of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Palace’s Wing Lei Bar hosts regionally renowned and locally celebrated bartenders across three nights, starting this Friday.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar
Date: 23 to 25 January 

Helena Almeida: I Am Here – Presence and Resonance exhibition 

The late Almeida was a Portuguese artist known for photographing her body to explore themes of space and resilience. Contemporary artists from Macao and mainland China display work inspired by Almeida’s as well. 

Venue: Macao Museum of Art
Date: 23 January to 26 April

Pet-friendly skateboarding fun

Photo by Nataliya Barishnikova

Take part in what might be Macao’s first ever skateboarding workshop for pets, as well as family-friendly skate sessions and graffiti workshops, with live music to cheer you on. 

Venue: The Pool skatepark at H853 Fun Factory
Date: 24 to 25 January 
Time: 2 to 7 pm

[See more: These are some of Macao’s must-try Indian restaurants]

BBQ at Nova Garden

Head to Nova Garden’s outdoor venue for a grown-ups-only Portuguese-Brazilian barbecue

Venue: Nova Garden at Club MOP
Date: 24 to 25 January 
Time: 6 to 10 pm

Techno DJ JSTJR at Club MOP

JSTJR blends sounds from LA’s underground warehouse scene with today’s global rave sounds, bringing high-energy beats to Macao for one night only. 

Venue: Club MOP
Date: 24 January 

Tyson Yoshi live in Macao

Hong Kong singer and heartthrob Tyson Yoshi makes his debut in Macao with two highly anticipated shows. 

Venue: The Londoner Arena
Date: 24 to 25 January 

Jackson Pollock art workshop for kids

Children aged 5 to 12 can learn how to create art inspired by American artist Jackson Pollock through MAM’s monthly Discover the Little Artists series.

Venue: Zero Square, Ground Floor of Macao Museum of Art
Date: 25 January 
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 pm, 4 to 5 pm

Shenzhen

Blossoms and blades exhibition

A tray set with gold, rubies and emeralds from the 17th century – Photo courtesy of Shenzhen Museum

Nearly two hundred historical artefacts from the Mughal Empire, encompassing weapons, ceremonial vessels, miniature paintings, jewellery, tapestries and more, are on display. 

Venue: Shenzhen Museum (深圳博物馆)
Date: Now until 6 April

[See more: A new major cultural complex has officially opened in Shenzhen]

Singin’ in the Rain musical

Hailing from London’s West End, this classic musical features a lot of water and iconic songs like “Good Morning,” “Make ‘em Laugh,” and the title tune “Singin’ in the Rain.

Venue: Luhu Cultural Centre (鹭湖艺术中心)
Date: 22 to 31 January
Time: From 8:30 pm

[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]

Zhuhai

Skylight play

Hong Kong actors Tse Kwan-ho and Ivana Wong come together in an adaptation of British playwright David Hare’s Skylight in which two former lovers cross paths. 

Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Arts Centre (珠海金湾艺术中心)
Date: 24 to 25 January

Flute, violin and piano concert

This concert features talented musicians from Hong Kong performing a selection of pieces for flute, violin and piano. 

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre Concert Hall (珠海大剧院音乐厅)
Date: 24 January
Time: From 3 pm

