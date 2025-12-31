A new major cultural complex has officially opened in Shenzhen

Shenzhen’s Futian District unveiled its first major cultural complex, the Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre, on 26 December, signalling the arrival of a significant new landmark for the Greater Bay Area, according to multiple media reports.

Designed as a “vertical cultural enclave” spanning over 100,000 square metres, the centre’s innovative structure vertically stacks a 1,000-seat grand theatre, a 500-seat concert hall, four 120-seat black-box theatres, and public spaces such as 24-hour study rooms, gyms, rehearsal rooms, recording studios, live broadcast rooms and other cultural facilities.

The Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre will host musicals, dance dramas, plays, concerts, exhibitions, arts outreach, and more, allowing residents to access various cultural experiences under one roof.

The inauguration featured a day-long artistic programme, from outdoor concerts by the Futian Symphony Orchestra to indoor performances like a gala concert with famous pianist Lang Lang and the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra.

A 36-day opening season has now commenced, featuring 47 events. Major productions – including the contemporary acrobatic dance drama Metamorphosis and the Chinese-language version of the Off-Broadway musical Daddy-Long-Legs – will take turns gracing the stage, while the 5th Shenzhen Futian Contemporary Theatre Biennale will showcase outstanding productions from mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the inaugural major exhibition Feathers of Light Deceive the Snow: Invited Masters, which gathers masterpieces from numerous renowned artists, has officially opened at the Wang Ziwu Art Research Institute.

Additionally, the Success! Project (橙了！計劃) musical theatre talent incubation programme has officially commenced, focusing on holistic talent development to lay foundations and empower the Greater Bay Area’s Chinese-language performing arts ecosystem.

Check out the Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre’s official WeChat account (安托山公共文化中心) for more information.