These are some of Macao’s must-try Indian restaurants 

Indian food has long had a place in Macao, shaped by the city’s international workforce and steady flow of visitors. While it isn’t as prominent as some other cuisines, Indian dining in Macao has quietly grown over the years, from neighbourhood curry houses to newer concepts inside integrated resorts.

The cuisine itself is broad and varied. Indian dishes aren’t defined by heat alone – many focus on slow-cooked sauces, aromatic spices, rice, flatbreads and lentils, with options that are approachable even for diners who are brand new to Indian food.

To help readers navigate what’s available, here’s a guide to Indian restaurants to try in Macao, grouped by dining style and location across the city.

Upscale and modern Indian dining

Leela

A modern take on Indian cuisine, focusing on refined flavours and clay-oven cooking inside a luxury resort setting – Photo courtesy of Wynn Macau

Leela is positioned as a contemporary Indian restaurant that prioritises technique and ingredient pairings over strict regional authenticity. While the menu references familiar elements of Indian cooking – including spiced rice dishes, tandoori preparation and freshly baked naan – the overall approach is modern and restrained, with an emphasis on aroma and balance rather than heat.

Clay-oven cooking brings a gentle smokiness to meats and seafood, while curries are built with layered flavours that feel polished rather than heavy. The result is an introduction to Indian cuisine designed for a fine-dining setting, particularly for diners encountering these flavours for the first time.

Location: Wynn Palace, Cotai, Gourmet Pavilion

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

Contact: (853) 8889 3660

Justindia

Chef Justin Paul’s polished approach to Indian cooking, where technique and balance take centre stage – Photo courtesy of Justindia

Justindia is a chef-led Indian restaurant from chef Justin Paul, known locally for his long involvement with Indian food in Macao. The kitchen draws on flavours from across India with an emphasis on careful technique and balanced seasoning, placing structure and precision ahead of richness or heat.

Rice dishes such as biryani – a fragrant layered rice preparation – offer a gentle entry point for first-time diners, while select grilled dishes highlight controlled spicing and attention to detail, reflecting the restaurant’s considered approach to Indian cooking.

Location: 59 Rua de Bruxelas, Macao

Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm, 6 pm – 10:30 pm (closed Tuesdays)

Contact: (853) 6208 3100

Classic Indian restaurants

MotiPalace Indian Food

A reliable all-rounder offering both North and South Indian staples for mixed groups – Photo courtesy of MotiPalace Indian Food

MotiPalace is known locally as an all-round Indian restaurant, offering a broad snapshot of Indian cooking rather than focusing on a single region. Its menu spans familiar North Indian curries alongside South Indian staples, making it a practical option for mixed groups.

Comfort dishes such as butter chicken and biryani anchor the menu, while items like dosa – a crisp rice-and-lentil crepe – and tandoori grilled meats add contrast and range without straying into unfamiliar territory. That balance has made MotiPalace a dependable part of Macao’s Indian dining scene.

Location: Rua de Martinho Montengro, no 16A, Lee On Res-do-chao B, Macao

Hours: 10:30 am – 10 pm

Contact: (853) 6521 2077

Indian Spice

A long-running neighbourhood restaurant known for familiar North Indian dishes and dietary flexibility – Photo courtesy of Indian Spice

Indian Spice has built its reputation over many years as a steady, dependable Indian restaurant on the Macao peninsula. The menu focuses on North Indian cooking, with an emphasis on consistency and familiarity rather than experimentation, making it a regular choice for diners who return for flavours they already know.

What sets Indian Spice apart is its ability to accommodate a wide range of dietary preferences within Indian cuisine. Alongside meat-based curries and tandoori dishes, the kitchen prepares vegetarian options aligned with specific food traditions, allowing mixed groups with different needs to dine together with ease.

Location: 39 Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpcao, Macao

Hours: 11 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: (853) 2872 2784

Indian Garden Restaurant

One of Macao’s longest-established Indian kitchens, with an unusually wide menu that includes seafood and tandoori grills – Photo courtesy of Indian Garden

Indian Garden is one of the longest-established Indian restaurants in Macao, operating out of Taipa and drawing a steady mix of regulars and visitors. The kitchen takes a broad, traditional approach to Indian cooking, focusing on consistency rather than reinterpretation.

What distinguishes Indian Garden is the sheer range of its menu. Alongside everyday dishes such as dal and curry, it offers an extensive selection of tandoori grills and seafood – from clay-oven roasted meats to fish and prawn dishes cooked with regional spice blends – giving diners room to explore beyond standard curry house fare.

Location: Rua de Seng Tou, Macao

Hours: 10 am – 11 pm

Contact: (853) 2883 7088

Bombay Palace

A traditional Indian restaurant serving classic curries and breads in a conventional dining setting – Photo courtesy of Bombay Palace

Bombay Palace presents Indian cuisine in a more traditional dining format. The menu follows a conventional structure, built around familiar curries, tandoori items and standard Indian breads, with little emphasis on reinterpretation or regional exploration.

Its appeal lies in familiarity rather than novelty. For diners who prefer a classic restaurant environment and recognisable dishes prepared in a straightforward way, Bombay Palace remains an option within Macao’s Indian dining landscape.

Location: Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao

Hours: 11:30 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: (853) 6801 1455

Vegetarian and South Indian

Woodlands

A vegetarian thali, or set meal, served at one of Woodlands’ Hong Kong branches – Photo courtesy of Woodlands

Woodlands stands apart in Macao as a fully vegetarian Indian restaurant with a clear focus on South Indian cooking. Rather than rich, sauce-heavy curries, the menu centres on rice- and lentil-based dishes that are lighter in texture and built around fermentation, steam and griddle cooking.

The best-known items are dosa along with idli and uttapam, typically served with coconut chutney and sambar, a gently spiced lentil broth. Thali-style meals allow diners to sample a wide range of dishes in a single sitting, offering a broad introduction to vegetarian Indian cuisine.

Location: Rua de Paris, Macao

Hours: 11:30 am – 10:30 pm

Contact: (853) 2881 1383

Anandji Kitchenette

A takeaway-focused spot for Punjabi home-style dishes and bold, comforting flavours – Photo courtesy of Anandji Kitchenette

Anandji Kitchenette operates primarily as a takeaway and delivery spot, focusing on Punjabi-style Indian cooking rather than sit-down dining. The food leans toward everyday dishes cooked in a direct, robust style, reflecting the kind of meals typically prepared in home kitchens rather than restaurant reinterpretations.

Hearty dishes such as chole bhature – spiced chickpeas served with fried bread – anchor the menu, alongside grilled items and rice dishes that travel well. The emphasis is on bold flavour, speed and practicality, making Anandji a go-to for unfussy Indian food at home.

Location: Estrada Governo Nobre de Carvalho, R/C, Jardim Lameiras, No. 735, Macao

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

Contact: (853) 6644 6922

Casual Indian dining

Indo-Pak Curry House

Indo-Pak Curry House sits at the intersection of Indian and Pakistani cooking, offering a menu shaped by shared traditions rather than strict national boundaries. The food leans toward slow-cooked, sauce-based dishes built around spices, onions and tomatoes, producing flavours that are rich and aromatic without being aggressively hot.

The restaurant is halal-friendly and geared toward filling, everyday meals, with rice dishes, curries and flatbreads forming the backbone of the menu. Generous portions and a casual setting make it well-suited to families and group dining.

Location: Travessa Da Porta 37-37A, R/C 1Andar E2, Macao

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Contact: (853) 6302 3887

Zam Zam Restaurant and Bar

A halal-certified restaurant combining Indian and Middle Eastern flavours in a relaxed hotel setting

Zam Zam Restaurant and Bar combines Indian and Middle Eastern cooking in a single, halal-certified menu, offering a mix that’s uncommon in Macao. Indian dishes such as butter chicken, paneer tikka and naan sit alongside Middle Eastern staples like hummus, flatbreads and grilled meats, making it a flexible choice for groups with different preferences.

Located within the Regency Art Hotel in Taipa, Zam Zam has a low-key, relaxed atmosphere suited to longer, unhurried meals. With vegetarian options available and prices that remain accessible, it stands out as a quieter, value-focused option within the city’s Indian dining landscape.

Location: Regency Art Hotel, Taipa

Hours: 6 pm – 10:30 pm (closed Mondays)

Contact: (853) 2883 1234

Taal

Taal’s samosa chaat is a refined take on the popular street snack – Photo by Craig Sauers

Taal presents itself as a broad, pan-Indian restaurant, with a menu that leans toward North Indian cooking while still covering a wide range of familiar dishes. The approach is practical rather than specialised, offering curries, tandoori preparations and snacks in a comfortable, informal dining setting.

What distinguishes Taal is the depth of its vegetarian selection alongside its meat dishes. Lentil-based dishes and vegetable mains sit comfortably next to grilled items, and spice levels are generally flexible across the menu, making it suitable for diners with different preferences.

Location: Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral Nos.10-14B, Macao

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

Contact: (853) 6589 6633

Indian-inspired dining and nightlife

Goa Nights

Indian-inspired small plates and cocktails designed for sharing in a lively evening atmosphere – Photo courtesy of Broadway Macau

Goa Nights approaches Indian food through the lens of nightlife rather than traditional dining, drawing inspiration from India’s coastal regions where seafood, coconut and spice feature prominently. The menu is built around Indian- and Goan-influenced plates designed to be shared, with flavours that are bold and aromatic but not heavy.

Food and drinks are closely linked here, with spiced small plates intended to pair with cocktails in a relaxed, social setting. Rather than a destination for formal meals, Goa Nights functions as an evening hangout, appealing to diners looking for Indian flavours alongside music and a livelier atmosphere.

Location: Broadway Macau, Cotai

Hours: 12 pm – 11 pm (Mon-Thurs, Sun)/ 12 pm – 12 am (Fri-Sat)

Contact: (853)2856 7819