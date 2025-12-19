Hong Kong’s legendary Underground kicks off 2026 with a packed indie music festival

The Underground, Hong Kong’s seminal live music promoter, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a Winter Festival. For Macao music enthusiasts looking for a quick getaway, this two-night showcase promises to be the perfect start to 2026, delivering a taste of the best fresh talent from across the delta.

Since being founded by Chris B in 2004, the Underground has fostered the local scene through a relentless schedule that includes over 500 gigs, 290 shows, and shining a spotlight on more than 800 bands. This storied history makes the forthcoming Winter Festival the ideal launchpad for the main anniversary events slated for June.

The two-day music spectacular will take place at the Hong Kong Fringe Club on 23 and 24 January, running each night from 7pm until midnight. Attendees can expect a showcase of the city’s top indie acts, with 22 bands confirmed to play across two stages, and more exciting additions yet to be announced.

[See more: Meet Diwa’s Lam Wai Hong, who is nurturing the electronic music scene in Macao]

Confirmed performers include a diverse array of genres, from bedroom pop to hard rock, and encompass Ashia 廖嘉敏, Houseplants, Murphy & The Lawyers, norio, Qi, Revery, Sapphire Yoshi, What They Do, and Whitt’s End. Genres on show will include post-punk, “video game jazz,” and more, capturing the true heartbeat of Hong Kong’s thriving music community.

Beyond the music, the festival will offer added experiences, including a lounge area for chilling with food and drinks, as well as a painting exhibition by local artist Bay Leung. Organisers say the blend of music and art is designed to honour the Underground’s commitment to uniting Hong Kong’s creative forces.

Tickets are available here, with the band lineups listed here and here. More details about the Underground can be found at its website.