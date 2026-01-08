The Macao Orchestra presents a ‘Tribute to Mozart’ concert series

The Macao Orchestra will present a three-concert series dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart each evening from 23 to 25 January, featuring performances by three internationally acclaimed violinists as part of its 2025 to 26 concert season, according to an announcement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Titled Tribute to Mozart, the series will include performances of all five of Mozart’s violin concertos, alongside several of his symphonies. Concerts will take place at St. Dominic’s Church and the Cathedral, with each programme lasting up to 75 minutes with no intermission.

The opening concert, The Gift of Genius, will feature Bulgarian violinist Svetlin Roussev performing Mozart’s Violin Concertos Nos. 1, 2 and 4, written during the prodigy’s youth.

The second concert, Essential Classics, will see 17-year-old mainland Chinese violinist Zhang Aozhe – winner of the gold medal at the 58th Premio Paganini International Violin Competition – make his Macao debut. Zhang will perform Violin Concerto No. 3 along with Symphonies No. 1 and No. 40.

[See more: Macao’s outdoor performance venue to host community sports outside of concerts]

Violinist Yu-Chien Tseng of Taiwan is set to lead the final concert, Forever Classics, with Violin Concerto No. 5. This night will also have the Macao Orchestra present Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, known as the “Jupiter” Symphony.

All three concerts will feature pre-concert talks hosted by local music scholar Katy Weatherly, an assistant professor at the University of Macau. Additional outreach activities, including masterclasses and meet-the-artist sessions, will be held from 21 to 25 January.

Tickets are priced at 150 patacas and are available through the Macau Ticketing Website. Those interested in registering for the pre-concert talks, masterclasses or meet-the-artist sessions can do so at the Macao Orchestra’s website.