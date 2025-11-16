The Black Eyed Peas perform in Macao – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

From the Fuji Rock-inspired Chez Trente festival in Hong Kong to an outdoor concert with the Black Eyed Peas in Macao, those craving a dose of live music are in luck this week. For something more niche, dive into the world of Russian post-punk with Peremotka in Shenzhen or the anime-hit songs of Japan’s Centimillimental in Guangzhou.

Prefer culture over concerts? Hong Kong unveils an extraordinary exhibition of ancient Egyptian treasures, while Shenzhen opens a major new art exhibition and Zhuhai hosts an enchanting classical Chinese dance drama.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Guangzhou International Gourmet Festival

This five-day international food festival integrates the National Games theme while showcasing the finest cuisines in China and abroad.

​Venue: Wanbo Centre in Changlong Wanbo Business District (番禺区长隆万博商务区・万博中心)

Date: 19 to 23 November

Centimillimental on tour

Centimillimental is a solo project headed by Japanese musician Atsushi, who is best known for writing the hit songs for anime series Given.

​Venue: SDlivehouse

Date: 22 November

Time: From 8 pm

Hong Kong

Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums

A precious collection of 250 ancient Egyptian treasures will be exhibited at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, many of which are being shown outside Egypt for the first time.

Venue: Hong Kong Palace Museum

Date: 20 November to 31 August 2026 (closed on Tuesdays)

Time: From 8 pm

Chez Trente Music Festival

Self-proclaimed as “Hong Kong’s Fuji Rock,” even if it occupies a far smaller venue, this music festival takes place across 4 stages for 3 days, featuring local and overseas bands.

Venue: Cheung Chau Saiyuen

Date: 21 to 23 November

01 Festival

Rave at Hong Kong’s Victorian-era Murray House with a stacked international lineup of international and local DJs.

Venue: Stanley Murray House

Date: 22 November

HK Pride Parade Official Party

Join one of the biggest Hong Kong Pride celebrations of the year featuring DJ Benjamin Law, DJ Diamond and Drag Queen Coco Pop.

Venue: Soho House

Date: 22 November

Time: From 10 pm

Macao

Tap Siac Craft Market

Talented local and overseas artists gather in Macao to sell handicrafts across two long weekends. Expect live music and arts workshops as well.

Venue: Tap Seac Square

Date: 20 to 23 November, 27 to 30 November

Time: 5 to 10 pm on Thursday and Friday, 3 to 10 pm on the weekends

Black Eyed Peas in concert

American musical group Black Eyed Peas, formed of rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, will be performing live for one night only in Macao.

Venue: Macao Outdoor Performance Venue

Date: 21 November

Time: From 8 pm

The Macao Orchestra play at Lou Kau Mansion as part of their “Music at World Heritage” series – Photo by Jack Hong

Macao Orchestra performs at Lou Kau Mansion

String musicians from Macao Orchestra will perform four free concerts at Lou Kau Mansion, featuring works by Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Mendelssohn, and Smetana.

Venue: Lou Kau Mansion

Date: 22 to 23 November

Time: 3 pm and 4:15 pm

Outdoor screening of Deep Sea

The Chinese animated film Deep Sea will be screened publicly as part of the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival.

Venue: Dr. Carlos d’ Assumpção Park

Date: 22 November

Time: To be confirmed

Reconnect with nature and your body at Connections Festival in Coloane – Photo courtesy of Connections Festival

Connections Festival

This holistic festival centres around music, movement and nature. Expect family friendly workshops, tarot, yoga, gong bath sessions and more.

Venue: Macau Urban Farm

Date: 22 to 23 November

Shenzhen

Russian post-punk band Peremotka on tour

Peremotka are on tour with Russian band Sova for their 10th anniversary. Expect new wave tunes influenced by post-Soviet rock.

Venue: Bo Live in Futian

Date: 21 November

Time: From 8 pm

The 11th Lianhuashan Glades Music Festival

The festival brings together top orchestras and bands for a spectacular mix of classical and contemporary sounds.

Venue: Lianhuashan Park Kite Square (蓮花山公園風箏廣場)

Date: 21 to 23 November

Reality, Surreality art exhibition

This major art exhibition featuring fifty contemporary Chinese artists opened last Tuesday in Shenzhen.

Venue: Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (深圳市当代艺术与城市规划馆)

Date: Now until 1 March 2026 (closed on Mondays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Zhuhai

The Water Moon Goddess of the River Luo dance drama

Presented by the award-winning Zhengzhou Song and Dance Theatre, this dance drama brings the timeless love story of Cao Zhi, a poet from the Three Kingdoms, and the ethereal Water Moon Goddess to life.

Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre (珠海金湾艺术中心)

Date: 20 November

Time: From 8 pm

Belgian electronic musician Vaague on tour

Known for creating live music with instruments and his computer, Belgian musician Vaague is set to perform in Zhuhai this Sunday night.

Venue: Lefang Livehouse (珠海乐坊Livehouse)

Date: 23 November

Time: From 8 pm