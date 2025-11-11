Downtown Hong Kong to shine bright as WinterFest returns

Hong Kong’s Central district will once again become a festive focal point when WinterFest returns from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced.

This year’s edition introduces a new immersive light show – a coordinated display of festive illuminations across eight of the district’s most recognisable buildings, including Prince’s Building, the Bank of China Tower and the Hong Kong Club Building.

Running nightly from 28 November to 4 January, 3D projections, light performances and music will play every 30 minutes between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. The show is described by HKTB as a “whimsical, dreamlike experience.”

Nearby Statue Square will be turned into a “Christmas Town,” anchored by a 20-metre-tall Christmas tree surrounded by nostalgic decorations like toy rockets, wooden puppets and model trains. Visitors can expect appearances by Santa Claus and special photo zones.

Chater Road, meanwhile, will be transformed into a sparkling “Starlight Boulevard” guiding pedestrians to the Landmark mall’s “Noëlia” Christmas installation. Shopping, dining and entertainment offers are available to visitors.

HKTB said its Christmas campaign aimed to strengthen Hong Kong’s appeal as a winter travel destination and support local businesses during the festive season, according to the Standard.