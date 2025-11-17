The Black Eyed Peas concert in Macao has been quietly cancelled

The Black Eyed Peas concert has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. This was quietly announced three days ago by SanMuk Entertainment on Instagram, the event organisers for the concert. Full refunds will be issued for all tickets.

The Macao Outdoor Performance Venue confirms this on their official website, but only if the user deliberately searches for the event. The Black Eyed Peas, however, have not made any announcements on their official social media confirming this cancellation.

No other sources so far have corroborated this.

There is some criticism online about the quiet cancellation on the organisers’ Instagram page. There are also rumours that the Black Eyed Peas aren’t selling enough tickets on their Asia tour, as they cancelled one of two concerts in Shanghai which was scheduled to take place last Friday.

The Macao concert was originally scheduled to take place this Friday on 21 November at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.

This marks yet another cancellation at the venue, following cancelled events like the S20 Songkran Music Festival in early September and the postponed Waterbomb Music Festival that was originally supposed to take place in August.Black Eyed Peas are an American musical group formed of rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, famously known for their songs “I Gotta Feeling” and “Pump It”.