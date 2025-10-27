The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link aims to become a tourist attraction

An artificial island on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link opened to visitors for the first time over the weekend, as part of a one-month trial run ahead of its full launch in December, China Daily reports.

The so-called “western artificial island” covers 137,000 square metres, and serves as a base for traffic management and emergency rescues relating to the 24-kilometre bridge-tunnel system that opened last year to much fanfare.

The trial tourism phase will be focused on study tours and sightseeing, making the most of the island’s observation deck – from which Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport can be seen – and its science and education centre. This uses virtual reality, augmented reality and holographic projections to bring the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link’s history and construction to life.

Study groups can apply to visit the island Monday to Friday, while the public can visit during weekends. Reservations are mandatory and trips, including the bus ride there, are free of charge during the trial period. Visitors will be asked to provide feedback on how the three-hour long tour could be improved before its official launch.

From December, ticket prices will be 188 yuan for adults, 158 yuan for students and 128 yuan for children. By then, dining and other facilities should be up and running.

According to Chen Hailiang, the operational director of Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Industry Development – the company in charge of operating the tours – low-altitude sightseeing flights exploring the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link should also be on offer at some point in the future.