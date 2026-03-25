GBA travel boom: Guangzhou and Zhuhai drive tourism rebound and regional integration

Trip.com is reporting a sharp rise in demand for travel to Guangzhou and Zhuhai, as the two Pearl River Delta cities cement their status as gateways to southern China’s manufacturing belt and leisure coast.

Bookings to both destinations have climbed strongly in recent months, driven by international visitors from Southeast Asia – especially Malaysia – as well as a growing stream of Greater Bay Area residents taking short breaks within the region.

The travel platform points to improved accessibility as a key factor, with more direct flights into Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and better rail and road links feeding Zhuhai from Hong Kong, Macao and the wider GBA.

Guangzhou’s reputation as a food capital and shopping hub, combined with Zhuhai’s coastal scenery and proximity to Macao, is helping the pair stand out in Trip.com’s China portfolio. Data shared by the company shows China inbound demand overall has rebounded strongly, with international visitor numbers and search interest now approaching or surpassing pre-pandemic levels on some routes.

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On the ground, transport indicators echo the trend. Passenger journeys on the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong high-speed rail have repeatedly hit new records, supporting the vision of a “one-hour living circle” that makes weekend hops between Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Zhuhai far easier than even a few years ago.

Ticket sales on newly added high-speed rail routes out of West Kowloon – many connecting into the broader Guangdong network – have also sold out rapidly around peak holidays, signalling deep demand for cross-border city breaks.

For Hong Kong and its neighbours, the surge is more than a tourism story. GBA planners see rising visitor flows as evidence that integration is gaining traction, with travellers increasingly stringing together multi-city itineraries that might include Hong Kong shopping, Guangzhou dining and a Zhuhai or Hengqin resort stay.

With airport capacity across the Greater Bay Area now ranking among the world’s top aviation clusters, and rail operators pledging further timetable and network enhancements, industry watchers expect Guangzhou and Zhuhai’s appeal to keep building through 2026.