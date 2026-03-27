Hong Kong Sevens 2026: Everything you need to know before the big event

The Hong Kong Sevens is back, and the 2026 edition marks a milestone.

It’s been 50 years since the tournament began in 1976. What started as a small invitational event has grown into one of the most recognisable stops on the rugby sevens calendar, and a highlight of the Hong Kong year.

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Last year marked the first Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium, drawing more than 110,000 fans across three days, underlining how big the event has become. The Hong Kong Sevens 2026 builds on that, with the added weight of the anniversary and another packed schedule.

What is the format of the Hong Kong Sevens?

As the name implies, there are seven players on each side. Matches last 14 minutes, and proceed at a faster pace than traditional rugby.

That format makes it easier to follow, even if you’re new to the sport. At the same time, the event has developed a reputation for its atmosphere. Sections like the South Stand are known for being more social, and that mix of sport and crowd energy is part of what defines the weekend.

When and where is it happening in 2026?

The Hong Kong Sevens 2026 runs from 17 April to 19 April at Kai Tak Stadium.

This is one of the first editions where the tournament fully settles into the new venue. With the 50th anniversary attached, there’s also more attention around this year compared to a typical stop on the circuit.

For accommodation options around the event, more details are available on the official Hong Kong Sevens website.

Hong Kong player Chloe Chan breaks through a tackle during women’s sevens action – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Sevens

Who are the teams to watch in 2026?

Argentina come into the Hong Kong Sevens 2026 as defending champions on the men’s side after winning their first title last year, beating France 12-7 in the final. That gives them a clear storyline heading into this edition.

Fiji remain one of the most watchable teams, while New Zealand and South Africa tend to bring consistency across tournaments. In the women’s competition, New Zealand returns as defending champions after beating Australia in last year’s final.

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From a regional perspective, Japan continues to be one of the stronger Asian sides, while Hong Kong will have the benefit of home support.

Why does the crowd get so much attention?

Because it’s a bit different from most sporting events.

Some sections of the stadium, especially the South Stand, are known for a more relaxed and social atmosphere. Costumes have become part of that over the years, with groups often planning outfits.

At the same time, it’s not the entire experience. There are plenty of areas in the stadium that feel more like a traditional sporting event. It really depends on how you want to spend the day.

What if you have no idea what to wear?

That’s completely fine. A lot of people keep it simple.

If you do want to dress up, most people go for something easy to recognise. That could be a sports jersey, a movie or TV character, or a simple group theme if you’re going with friends. Some stick to country colours, especially if they’re supporting a team. The simpler the idea, the better it usually works.

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If you want something a bit more current, trending outfits right now lean into pop culture. Think characters from recent shows like Squid Game or One Piece, or even football shirts styled in a retro way. These are easy to pull off and people recognise them instantly.

And if you’re going all in, that’s where it gets more fun. Inflatable costumes always get attention, and group outfits based on random ideas – like traffic cones, bananas, or full matching uniforms – tend to stand out more than anything overly detailed.

But there’s no expectation. You won’t stand out for not dressing up, and plenty of people don’t.

Fans in themed costumes bring colour and energy to the stands, reflecting the social side of the Hong Kong Sevens experience – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Sevens

Is it still worth going if you don’t follow rugby?

Yes, mainly because of the format.

Matches are short, so it’s easy to watch a few and then take a break without missing too much. You don’t need to follow every game to get a sense of what’s happening.

For many people, it’s as much about spending time with friends and being in the stadium as it is about the results.

What else is happening during the Hong Kong Sevens 2026?

The Hong Kong Sevens 2026 is no longer just about what happens on the pitch.

This year’s edition leans further into entertainment, with live performances built into the matchday experience. One of the headline acts is the Vengaboys, who are set to perform at Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Known for tracks like We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza, their set reflects how the event continues to blend sport with live music and crowd energy.

More acts are expected across the weekend, alongside DJs, fan zones and in-stadium entertainment, reinforcing the idea that the Sevens has grown into a broader live event rather than just a tournament.

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Beyond the main weekend, the schedule now stretches into a wider “Sevens Week” programme across the city. This includes events like the Hong Kong Football Club 10s, youth tournaments, netball competitions, and other sports and fan activities taking place in the lead-up to the main event.

So what should you expect from the weekend?

A busy schedule and a full stadium.

Matches run throughout the day, with activity across the venue. Some people will follow the rugby closely, others will dip in and out.

Either way, the Hong Kong Sevens 2026 is one of the more distinctive weekends on the city’s sporting calendar, and this year will draw more attention than usual.