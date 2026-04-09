What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this April

Spring is here, and so are the new seasonal dining and cocktail offerings in the Greater Bay Area.

Cantonese cuisine takes the spotlight this month. Hong Kong’s The Chairman wins big at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Macao’s Michelin-starred Zi Yat Heen unveils a limited spring menu while Guangzhou’s first immersive “culture plus dining” restaurant offers a selection of Cantonese and Southeast Asian delights.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Glam rock ballet, Miffy in Guangzhou and more]

Meanwhile, 50 Best Bars has just announced that a Greater Bay Area city will host Asia’s 2026 ceremony this summer – read on to find out which one.

Guangzhou

Guangzhou’s first immersive dining show opens

Haisu Fu reflects the “culture plus dining” trend seen in popular themed restaurants across China – Photo courtesy of Parker Zheng/China Daily

This 90-minute dining show is an ode to Guangzhou’s significant role during the Maritime Silk Road, pairing dramatic enactments of history with Cantonese and Southeast Asian delicacies from land and sea.

Location: No. 175-4, Jinzhou North Road, Changzhou Subdistrict (Haisi Fu 海丝赋)

Opening hours: 9:30 am to 2 pm, 3 to 8 pm

[See more: Dozens of Greater Bay Area restaurants honoured on 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide]

New spring menu at Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Baiyun’s Man Ho restaurant

Seasonal ingredients like bamboo shoots, loquat and broad beans are highlighted in Man Ho’s new menu – Photo courtesy of Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Baiyun

Created by Taishan native, executive Chinese chef Huang Weixiong, the menu highlights ingredients such as spring bamboo shoots, loquat and broad beans.

Location: Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Baiyun

Opening hours: 10:30 am to 2 pm, 5:30 to 10 pm

Passages of Spring seasonal menus

The Michelin-starred Four Seasons Chinese restaurant in Guangzhou (as well as its counterparts in Hong Kong and Macao) is offering a seasonal menu to celebrate the freshest ingredients of spring.

Location: Yu Yue Heen (Guangzhou), Lung King Heen (Hong Kong), Zi Yat Heen (Macao)

Date: Now until 15 May

Hong Kong

The Chairman is named Asia’s Best Restaurant

The Chairman secured the top spot for the first time back in 2021 – Photo courtesy of The Chairman

This acclaimed classic Cantonese restaurant has been honoured with the top spot of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for the second time. Chef Danny Yip and chef Kwok Keung-tung commit to sourcing local ingredients and upholding Chinese culinary traditions.

Location: The Chairman Restaurant

Opening hours: 12 to 3 pm, 6 to 11 pm

[See more: The Chairman retakes culinary crown as Hong Kong scores big at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants]

New April menu at Le Bar

French food and literature inspire Le Bar’s new cocktail menu – Photo courtesy of Jean-Pierre

Jean-Pierre unveils a creative new cocktail menu that takes direct inspiration from French food and literature. Don’t miss L’Étranger, named after novelist Albert Camus’ 1942 philosophical novella.

Location: Jean-Pierre

Opening hours: 6 to 11 pm, until 11:30 pm from Thursdays to Saturdays

New Mexican-inspired drinks menu at Peridot

The essence of Oaxaca, Mexico is interpreted in this terroir-inspired bar’s new menu, highlighting the spirit mezcal, made from the agave plant.

Location: Peridot

Opening hours: 12 pm to 1 am, until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays

Teahouse rave

Global music collective RaveDAO takes over this century-old Hong Kong teahouse for one night only with international and local DJs.

Location: Lin Heung Lau

Date: 18 April

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

The Rescued Feast: Earth Day

Food-saving app Chomp and cultural hub/hotel Eaton HK team up to celebrate Earth Day with a brunch buffet made from surplus food.

Location: Terrible Baby, Eaton HK

Date: 26 April

Time: 12 to 3 pm

[See more: Michelin Guide 2026: These are the Hong Kong and Macao restaurants awarded Michelin Stars]

Macao

Mekong Maison in Nova Mall opens

Mekong Maison is currently in its soft opening stage – Photo by Weng-U Pun/The Bay

Taipa welcomes a new restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine in Nova Mall. Don’t miss its signature crab meat fried rice.

Location: Mekong Maison, Nova Mall

Opening hours: 12 to 3:30 pm, 5:30 to 10 pm

Pony & Plume x Lennon’s

Capella’s whisky bar Pony & Plume hosts the director of Lennon’s at Rosewood Bangkok, recognised on the 50 Best Discovery list.

Venue: Pony & Plume, Capella

Date: 9 April

Time: 8:30 pm to 12:30 am

[See more: Best claypot rice eateries in Macao]

The Curated Table

Top chefs and culinary experts collaborate on a salt-focused gastronomic journey, featuring seasonal French produce, Yunnanese ingredients, and carefully curated wine pairings.

Location: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 10 to 11 April

Traveler’s Whisper at Bar Patuá

Vietnam’s Dolly Xu of ASMR Cocktail Bar and Patty Dang of Nê Cocktail Bar take over Bar Patuá for one night, reimagining classic cocktails with Vietnamese spices and ingredients.

Location: Bar Patuá, MGM Cotai

Date: 17 April

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

[See more: Three chefs to watch: From New Zealand to Copenhagen, they’re changing the game]

Macao to host Asia’s 50 Best Bars in July

The influential regional cocktail ranking event is set to hold its awards ceremony at Wynn Palace in July, marking its second consecutive year in Macao. The event will bring together the region’s top bartenders for the ultimate celebration of mixology.

Location: Wynn Palace

Date: 28 July

Shenzhen

Chayan Yuese to open stores in Shenzhen

Chayan Yuese’s signature milk tea is topped with whipped cream and crushed pecans – Photo courtesy of China Daily

Chayan Yuese (茶颜悦色), famous for being a Changsha milk tea brand that has become a cultural icon of the city, will open its first stores in Shenzhen this month. Expect exclusive cup designs and merchandise, as well as tea blends tailored to Cantonese tastes.

Location: MixC Shenzhen Bay (深圳湾万象城) and MixC World (华润万象天地)

Date: Tbc

Spring Vibes Classic Afternoon Tea

Palm Court at The Langham Shenzhen offers an afternoon tea inspired by the iconic and luxurious The Langham Afternoon Tea Book, offering sweet and savoury delights for 488 yuan.

Location: Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen

Date: Now until 30 June

Time: 2 to 5:30 pm