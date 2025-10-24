Hong Kong’s Darryl O’Young to bow out at the Macau Grand Prix

When the lights go out at the Guia Circuit this next month, Hong Kong driver Darryl O’Young will line up for the last time, bringing a career that began in boyhood full circle. Few racers have a bond with Macao quite like O’Young, whose name has become well known along with the city’s Grand Prix.

The 45-year-old confirmed earlier this month that he will retire after the 2025 Macau Grand Prix, ending his professional driving career with the same team he helped build, Craft-Bamboo Racing. For O’Young, there could hardly be a more fitting stage for his final lap.

A lifelong connection to the streets of Macao

Darryl O’Young’s first win came at the Macau Grand Prix in 2005 at the Porsche Carrera Cup

O’Young first tackled the Guia Circuit in the early 2000s, entering the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia as one of the region’s rising stars. Over the years, he went on to claim five GT race victories in Macao – in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2021 and 2023 – making him one of the most successful drivers in the event’s history.

He has also appeared in touring car and endurance categories around the world, from the World Touring Car Championship to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he finished second in class in 2013 – a first for a Hong Kong driver.

Yet for O’Young, his connection with Macao has always gone beyond the results. In his retirement announcement released through Craft-Bamboo Racing, he said he had been “so fortunate to have had such a long and wonderful career in motorsport,” adding that he “never imagined” being able to race cars for a living when he started in karts at the age of eight.

Motorsport, he said, “has given me so many life lessons which continue to give me growth until today – both in pushing my limits as a driver, but also in developing my business knowledge in the sport.”

A farewell for Darryl O’Young that feels right

O’Young in his Mercedes-AMG at the Macau Grand Prix

Darryl O’Young’s final weekend as a driver will include two races – the GT World Challenge Asia finale in Beijing, followed by the GT4 race at the 72nd Macau Grand Prix. It will mark his 20th appearance at the event, a milestone that sums up his bond with the circuit and its fans.

Admitting that the decision to retire feels “surreal,” he said the timing is right to “put my driving fully behind me and concentrate wholeheartedly on my family and my management role at Craft-Bamboo Racing.” After so many races around the world, he added, “The Macau Grand Prix is the place where my heart truly lies, and I look forward to racing there for one last time come November.”

That emotional tone is familiar to anyone who’s followed his story. O’Young grew up between Canada and Hong Kong, carving a path in motorsport long before Asian representation was common on international grids. His early years were marked by karting championships and a leap into Formula Ford, before he shifted toward GT racing and endurance events, including back-to-back wins at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2011 and 2012.

Champion, mentor, and team builder

Darryl O’Young posing with his race car early in his career

Beyond his personal success, O’Young has played a central role in shaping the modern Asian racing scene. As director and driver of Craft-Bamboo Racing, he’s helped build one of the region’s leading teams, fielding entries in global GT3 and GT4 series while partnering with major manufacturers such as Mercedes-AMG.

His influence has stretched far beyond the cockpit. Over the years, he has mentored young drivers through Craft-Bamboo’s development programmes and visited more than 100 schools to promote motorsport to students. He also launched the “O’Young’s Future Stars” initiative, which has introduced more than 200 cadets to the basics of karting and racing.

That work will continue after retirement, as he shifts his focus fully to managing the team and guiding the next generation.

The circuit that made Darryl O’Young

A young Darryl O’Young with his dad in 1991

The Guia Circuit has long held a special place in world motorsport. Winding through the streets of Macao, the 6.2-kilometre track is known for its mix of high-speed straights and tight corners hemmed in by barriers – a challenge that demands precision and nerve. For decades, it has served as both a proving ground for future world champions and a celebration of Asian racing talent.

For O’Young, that stage became something of a second home. Every November, he returned to the city’s twisting streets, carrying the pride of being one of Hong Kong’s most accomplished racers. The Macao crowds embraced him in return, watching him evolve from a local hopeful into a fixture of the Grand Prix weekend.

As Macao prepares for this year’s event, O’Young’s farewell adds a layer of emotion to the grid. The streets that launched his international career will now host his final race – a moment that captures legacy.

For fans who have followed him since his early days, it’s a goodbye that feels personal. O’Young said he’s “filled with gratitude to everyone that has been part of this journey,” from sponsors and manufacturers to his family and supporters.

After nearly four decades behind the wheel, Darryl O’Young’s story will come full circle, where it all began – in Macao.