The Guangzhou International Light Festival will take place next month

The Guangzhou International Light Festival is scheduled to bedazzle the provincial capital from 16 to 26 November, according to several media reports.

This year’s edition will be particularly spectacular, as it coincides with the hosting of the 15th National Games of China and the 32nd Guangzhou Garden Expo.

A major highlight will be the first-ever synchronised light show across Guangzhou’s iconic skyline, featuring the Canton Tower, CTF Finance Centre, and IFC.

The festival will also showcase 36 light art installations along the city’s new central axis (Haixinsha Asian Games Park, Huacheng Square, Canton Tower, East Tower, West Tower) and the Pearl River waterfront, with 24 buildings used for animated projections.

[See more: Torch relay for 15th National Games to begin across four Greater Bay Area cities]

Organisers have emphasised the integration of technology and interactivity. Installations will utilise AI-generated content and interactive projections to immerse visitors, while some designs will incorporate sports themes in honour of the National Games.

By day, the Garden Expo’s floral displays will be on show; by night, 30 live performances will take place.

Since its 2011 debut, the festival has attracted over 67 million visitors and was recognised by UNESCO in 2015 as a major cultural event of the International Year of Light.

Reservations for the free event will open on 10 November at 12 pm via the official WeChat accounts: “广州国际灯光节” (Guangzhou International Light Festival) or “广州海心沙” (Guangzhou Haixinsha).