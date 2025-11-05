A cultural showcase celebrating the heritage of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) kicked off on Saturday at Macao’s Mount Fortress Garden, bringing together traditional art forms, crafts and performances from across the region.

Titled New Momentum – Cultured Bay Area, Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage, the months-long Macao Museum event aims to deepen cooperation and cultural exchange between the three regions, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

The opening ceremony was officiated by officials from all three jurisdictions, including IC president Leong Wai Man. Portuguese folk dancing, lion dances, the Sha Tau Kok Fish Lantern Dance and the Hakka Unicorn Dance added colour to the occasion.

Running until 15 March 2026, the New Momentum exhibition being shown on the third floor of the Macao Museum features displays themed according to traditional crafts such as Cantonese embroidery, coloured silk weaving, woodcarving and porcelain painting.

Interactive opportunities, meanwhile, include demonstrations and workshops in Wing Chun martial arts, Choi Lei Fat martial arts, Taoist ritual music, Baatyam percussion, Cantonese naamyam narrative singing and the making of Portuguese azulejo tiles. Craft products are also available for purchase.

New Momentum is jointly organised by cultural departments from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, with coordination from Shenzhen authorities and support from regional heritage offices and museums.