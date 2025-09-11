The 25th Macao Food Festival will take place from 14 to 30 November

The 25th Macao Food Festival will take place at Macao’s Sai Van Lake Square from 14 to 30 November, spanning 17 days. Approximately 150 food stalls will be featured.

Chan Chak Mo, the chairman of the food festival’s organising committee, stated that this year’s event would once again exclusively invite local merchants to participate, with plans to maintain this approach in future editions in order to support local businesses.

Chan urged participating food merchants to leverage the festival platform to attract customers beyond the event’s conclusion.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macao Food Festival, a series of “Culinary City” events will also run during the festival on the ground floor of the Galaxy International Convention Centre.

The first event is the International Chinese Cuisine Chef Championship in which teams from over 40 countries and regions worldwide will compete.

The second event is the inaugural International Catering Smart Equipment Expo, showcasing the latest products, equipment, technologies, services and innovations for the catering and hospitality sectors. Leading domestic and international brands in catering equipment and supplies will be invited to participate, facilitating industry exchange across the global catering supply chain.