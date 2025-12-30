These are some of the major events coming up in 2026

Shaping up to be a jam-packed year, 2026 features a variety of sporting events, holidays, celebrations, new releases and milestones over the next twelve months.

In the world of sports, fans can look forward to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Games in February and March, the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July and the 2026 Asian Games in September and October.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest films and video game releases of this decade are set for release in 2026, with special mention going to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Rockstar’s long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI.

The year will also be marked by commemorative events such as Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday and the 80th anniversary of India’s independence.

Of course, these events are just the tip of the iceberg. Continue reading to find out more about some of the major happenings of 2026.

January

Portugal begins the new year with a presidential election

Portuguese presidential election (18 January)

Portugal’s upcoming presidential election is shaping up to be quite different from the previous two editions, as incumbent President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will not be contesting, with the constitution barring him from running for a third five-year term.

A significant number of candidates will be vying for the post, including far-right politician Andre Ventura and independent candidate Henrique Gouveia e Melo, who are currently the front runners.

None of the contenders are forecasted to garner enough votes to emerge victorious in January, however, meaning that there’s a very high chance of a second election taking place on 8 February.

450th anniversary of the Diocese of Macau (23 January)

Macao and Catholicism have been inextricably linked since Pope Gregory XII established the Diocese of Macao on 23 January 1576. From that point on, the former Portuguese enclave has served as the nerve centre for the spread of the Catholic faith into other parts of Asia, including mainland China, Japan and the Korean peninsula. Fast forward to the present day, the influence of Catholicism continues to permeate Macao through historic sites such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, regular church services and annual processions.

In the lead up to its 450th anniversary, the Diocese of Macao has been organising a number of events, including a competition for an official anthem and logo and a 100-day countdown that encourages prayer. For the latest updates on the celebratory events that are due to take place, keep an eye out on the Diocese’s website and Facebook page.

February

The Winter Olympics come to Italy in February

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina (6 to 22 February)

After four years, the Winter Olympic Games is returning, with the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo set to welcome over 3,500 athletes from 93 nations. These representatives will be competing across 16 winter sports such as figure skating, freestyle skiing, bobsleigh, snowboarding and ice hockey.

Some of the athletes that are expected to compete in these events include Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who bagged two gold and a silver in the 2022 games, and Jordan Stolz of the US, who has been making a name for himself as a speed skater.

Aside from the Winter Games, Italy will also be organising the 2026 Winter Paralympics, which is scheduled between 6 and 15 March.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (7 February to 8 March)

India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting one of cricket’s biggest competitions, which will feature 20 teams and 55 matches.

Countries that have qualified for the tournament, which will be played using the fast-paced format of Twenty20 International, include reigning champion India, as well as Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Lunar New Year (17 to 21 February)

Lunar New Year 2026, or the Year of the Horse, will be particularly notable, as the break period in mainland China will run for an unprecedented 9 days, from 15 to 23 February. The extended holiday will no doubt boost demand for travel and allow people to spend more time with their families.

If last year’s celebration was any indication, expect Macao will once again go above and beyond in terms of events. In keeping with tradition, participants can expect staples such as the golden dragon parade, firework festivals, a float parade, the Chinese New Year market, firecrackers and other performances.

March

Hollywood’s big night takes place at the Oscars on 15 March

Release of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (20 March)

As the cinematic follow-up to the hit British TV historic drama, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man continues the story of Tommy Shelby and his Peaky Blinders criminal gang – a real-life group that operated in the gritty city of Birmingham, England during the late 19th century and early 20th century.

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will return as Shelby, with the gangster finding himself back in his hometown, which is being ravaged by World War II.

“The country is at war, and so, so of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” showrunner Steven Knight told Netflix in December. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on. Peaky Blinders at war.”

The Immortal Man will have a limited theatrical release on 6 March, followed by a wide release on Netflix on 20 March.

Centenary of Camilo Pessanha’s death (1 March)

When it comes to famous poets in Macao, the 16th century Portuguese giant, Luís de Camões looms large, often at the expense of other equally remarkable figures such as Camilo Pessanha.

Born in Portugal in 1867, Pessanha is best known for his Portuguese symbolist poetry. In 1894, he made the move to Macao, where he took on a variety of roles, including teacher, journalist, judge and lawyer. Despite his talent, Pessanha was a troubled soul, whose opium addiction was said to have contributed to his death in 1926.

In recognition of the poet, Macao erected a statue of him in Jardim das Artes across from Casino Lisboa in 1999. A mural of the writer, produced by Portuguese graffiti artist Vhils, can also be found outside the Portuguese Consulate General in Macao. It remains to be seen how Macao will mark the life of the poet.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup (1 to 21 March)

Australia is set to host the quadrennial AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which will see 12 qualifying teams competing for the top prize in Asia’s most prestigious international football tournament.

Reigning champion China will be joined by a host of other countries and regions, including Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines. Tickets for the events are available via the official website, with the finals set to take place in the Sydney Olympic Park.

The 98th Academy Awards (15 March)

Comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien will once again serve as the MC of one of the biggest film events in the world, following his well-received performance in 2025.

Much like previous years, competition will be stiff, with the world’s best films vying for the coveted golden statuette across 24 categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

Nominations won’t be announced until 22 January, although the Oscar shortlist unveiled on 16 December does give an indication of some of the front-runners, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, Wicked: For Good and Frankenstein.

April

The Artemis II mission to the moon is set to launch in April

NASA launches Artemis II moon mission (TBA, April)

Humankind is set to return to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo 17, which took place in December 1972. Originally, Artemis II was scheduled to launch in late 2024, although the flight was delayed twice – first to September 2025, followed by April 2026. Currently, NASA is looking to carry out Artemis II by as early as February 2026.

Since Artemis Ii is a flyby mission, its four person crew will not be landing on the moon. However, the 10-day flight will still hold significant value in terms of setting the foundation for Artemis III, a 30-day mission scheduled for mid-2027 that will see two of the four crew descend to the lunar surface.

Release of Michael Jackson biopic (24 April)

Almost two decades after his untimely death, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is finally getting a biopic based on his turbulent career. Taking on the role of Jackson is the famed singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will be making his film debut.

Some reports have indicated that the current film will only cover Jackson’s early career, from his early days as a child singer in the Jackson Five up until his roaring success during the 1980s. A second part that explores the later part of the King of Pop’s career is on the table, although whether or not it sees the light of day will depend on how audiences react to the first film. A trailer released in November, which garnered a record-breaking 116.2 million views in a single day seems to indicate that the film will very likely be a commercial success.

Women Deliver 2026 (27 to 30 April)

Women Deliver 2026, one of the largest conferences on gender equality, is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia, marking the first time the Oceanic Pacific region will serve as host. More than 6,500 participants from over 170 nations are set to take part in the latest edition, which will revolve around the theme of “Change calls us here.”

Attendees will be discussing ideas and issues relating to the rights and health of girls and women. At the same time, the event seeks to empower feminist and youth leadership, while promoting policy measures that ensure a more balanced playing field across genders.

May

The Hajj pilgrimage at the end of May will lure millions of devout Muslims from around the world

Release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (1 May)

Award-winning actress Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will be reuniting in the sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. The original film had Hathaway in the role of Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who finds herself working as the junior personal assistant of Miranda Priestly, a draconian fashion magazine editor played by Streep.

The sequel will continue the pair’s story, with Sachs returning to the world of fashion and Priestly navigating the changing digital landscape of the fashion publication industry, while also dealing with Emily, a former assistant turned rival.

The 61st Venice Biennale (9 May to 22 November)

Held every two years in the Italian city of Venice, this well-regarded international contemporary art exhibition will showcase hundreds of works from various countries and regions, including Macao.

The SAR will be presenting Jacone’s Polyphony, a collaborative exhibition inspired by the life of an early Qing Dynasty artist named Wu Li or Jacone, who studied theology in Macao. The piece is intended to reflect the Biennale’s theme of “In Minor Keys,” which looks at the synergy between culture, faith and spirit in an interconnected world.

Sadly, the Biennale’s curator, Koyo Kouoh of South Africa, was not able to present the new theme, as she passed away in May 2025 at age 57.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (17 May)

First observed in 2004, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is intended to raise awareness of the injustice and violence that target the LGBTQ+ community. According to its organisers, the date for IDAHOBIT holds symbolic meaning, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) ended its classification of homosexuality as a mental disorder on 17 May 1990.

To mark this important occasion, which has seen participation from over 155 countries, a host of events are set to be held worldwide, including workshops, talks and flag raising ceremonies.

Hong Kong hosts its first Comic Con (29 to 31 May)

Comic Con, one of the world’s biggest pop culture and entertainment events, will be debuting at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2026.

Details about the event, including the line up of celebrity guests, remain under wraps. However, fans can look forward to cosplay competitions, meet-and-greet sessions with industry professionals, performances, as well as a host of vendors selling items such as artworks, books, toys and collectibles.

Africa Day (25 May)

Each year the world observes Africa Day in order to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Africa, as well as the formation of the Africa Union (formerly the Organisation of African Unity), a body made up of 55 African member states, which aims to promote development and cooperation in the African continent.

There’s no single way to celebrate Africa Day, although many use the time to explore African food, music, literature and art, as well as support initiatives and causes that are aimed at advancing the continent’s development.

Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia (approximately 25 to 29 May)

Each year, millions of Muslims from around the world make the trek to the Saudi Arabian capital of Mecca in order to fulfil one of the five “pillars” or important practices of Islam. As the birthplace of Islam founder Muhammad, the journey to Mecca is considered a must for Muslims, who are encouraged to visit the holy city at least once in their lifetime.

The date for the 2026 Hajj is expected to fall sometime between 25 to 29 May on the Gregorian calendar, although this will ultimately depend on the lunar cycle.

June

Several events are expected to commemorate the centenary of movie icon Marilyn Monroe

Marily Monroe’s 100th birthday (1 June)

Hollywood starlet Marily Monroe passed away at the tender age of 36, but she still remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons.

While her 99th birthday didn’t garner much publicity, the blonde bombshell’s 100th milestone will be an entirely different matter altogether. Some of the celebratory events that are set to take place, including the hosting of an exhibition called Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the publication of an official centenary book and the organisation of a Marilyn Monroe exhibition at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (12 June to 5 July)

The International Cricket Council will be organising the 10th edition of the biennial Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with a total of 12 teams competing, two more than the 2024 event in Bangladesh.

Unlike the quadrennial ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the T20 competition is a shorter affair with fewer matches to make it more appealing to more casual fans.

Some of the countries that have already qualified for the tournament include defending champions New Zealand, along with Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

July

Pride holds its inaugural edition in Amsterdam in 2026

US marks 250th anniversary since independence (4 July)

In 1776, America’s 13 colonies founded the United States of America after declaring independence from Great Britain. Since then, the US has expanded to include 50 states.

To mark its semiquincentennial, the US will host a year-long celebration that will include fireworks, exhibitions, festivals, historic reenactments and parades. Coordinating these various festive events is the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, which is overseen by senior members of the US government.

2026 FIFA World Cup (11 to 19 July)

Football’s biggest event – the quadrennial FIFA World Cup – will be returning for its 23rd edition in 2026. This time around the games are set to be co-hosted by sixteen cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Unlike past editions, the upcoming FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams as opposed to 32 teams. The number of matches has also been boosted from 64 to 104. Defending champion Argentina will be returning, along with other qualified teams from nations such as Brazil, Portugal, England and Qatar.

While enthusiasm for the World Cup remains high, the competition has attracted controversy due to its prohibitively expensive ticket prices, which can reach as high as US$4,185. In response, FIFA announced that it would sell more affordable “supporter entry tier” tickets to “loyal fans” for US$60.

Release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (17 July)

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic, The Odyssey, is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2026. An adaptation of the eponymous 8th century BC poem, it stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who must make the treacherous journey back to his wife following the decade-long Trojan War. Damon is joined by a cast of renowned actors, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

As testament to the epic proportions of The Odyssey, Nolan revealed in an Empire magazine interview that the crew undertook a four month shoot in open seas, recording “over two million feet of film.”

WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 (25 July to 8 August)

First organised in 2000, WorldPride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is made up of various pride events. In 2026, the festival will hold its inaugural edition in Amsterdam, where the first legally-recognised same-sex wedding was held in 2001. Some of the highlights of the upcoming celebration include a Pride March, an Open Air Film Festival, as well as an opening and closing concert.

August

India marks a milestone Independence Day in the middle of August

Total solar eclipse in mainland Europe (12 August)

Mainland Europe will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1999, with the phenomenon expected to be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Russian, Spain and a small pocket of Portugal. People in Europe, Africa and North America will also be able to view a partial eclipse on this day.

[See more: Where are the best travel destinations in Asia for a summer coolcation?]

India marks its 80th Independence Day (15 August)

India gained independence from the UK on 15 August 1947. Mathematically, if you were to subtract 2026 by 1947, you would end up with 79. Confusingly, India counts 1947 as its first Independence Day celebration rather than “year zero,” meaning that 2026 marks the 80th time the country is commemorating its freedom. However, if you were to count the number of completed years of independence, it would be 79.

September

All the action of FIBA women’s basketball comes to Germany in September

2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany (4 to 13 September)

After 28 years, Germany will stage the world’s leading female basketball tournament for a second time. 16 teams will be competing for glory in the event, with some of the countries that have already qualified including Germany, Australia, Belgium, Nigeria and the US. The latter will be under pressure to defend its title for a fifth consecutive time.

50th anniversary since Mao Zedong’s passing (9 September)

As the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong has a checkered history. While he is revered for unifying the nation and setting the foundations for China’s modernisation, he has also been criticised for his devastating policy measures and movements such as the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

Mao’s complex history is perhaps best reflected by an oft-quoted assessment from Mao’s successor Deng Xiaoping, who said the chairman was “70 percent right and 30 percent wrong.” It remains to be seen how China intends to commemorate the legacy of one of its most consequential and fascinating modern historic figures.

20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (19 September to 4 October)

Japan will once again host Asia’s largest multi-sports event, having hosted the Games in Tokyo and Hiroshima in 1958 and 1994.

This time around, the quadrennial competitions will be jointly hosted by Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, with around 10,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions participating. Some 41 sports will be featured in the latest edition, including swimming, basketball, esports and wushu.

October

Microsoft ends support for its longstanding Publisher software this month

National Day ‘golden week’ (1 to 7 October)

Unlike 2025, the National Day holiday – dubbed ‘golden week’ – in 2026 will not combine the National Day holiday with the Mid-Autumn Festival. The latter will take place separately between 25 to 27 September.

In keeping with tradition, mainland China, Macao and Hong Kong will host a variety of events to celebrate the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, including flag-raising ceremonies, galas and fireworks displays.

Microsoft ends support for Microsoft Publisher (TBA, October)

Microsoft Publisher, the program that was used by many in the 1990s and 2000s to create newsletters, flyers, cards and brochures, will no longer be available in Microsoft 365 and other Office products.

Microsoft explained that Publisher was no longer needed as other programs such as Word and PowerPoint were able to fulfil the same basic functions. Still, one can’t help but feel nostalgic for the growing list of discontinued Microsoft products that includes Internet Explorer, Clippy the Office Assistant and Skype.

November

Action returns to the fabled Guia Circuit with the 73rd Macau Grand Prix – Photo courtesy of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Voyager 1 will reach 1 light day distance from Earth (15 November)

Launched in 1977, the US’s Voyager 1 space probe is expected to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth by 15 November. To put that into perspective, the spacecraft will have travelled 26 billion kilometres from Earth, making it the furthest human-made object in space.

To keep track of Voyager 1 and Voyager 2’s journey in interstellar space, click here.

Release of Grand Theft Auto VI (19 November)

After 13 long years and multiple delays, gamers will finally be able to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, the follow-up to GTA V, one of the world’s best-selling video games of all time.

Set in the Miamieseque location of Vice City, GTA VI follows the story of Jason and Lucia, two lovebirds who find themselves on the wrong side of the law. The game is notable for featuring the first-ever playable female GTA character since the franchise made the jump into 3D in 2001.

Shenzhen hosts the APEC Summit (18 to 19 November)

The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting will be held in the Chinese tech-hub of Shenzhen, marking the third time that the country has staged the event, following the 2001 and 2014 editions in Shanghai and Beijing.

The heads of member states, including US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sane Takaichi, are expected to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Prior to this congregation, a host of other APEC gatherings will be held, including the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Macao, scheduled in June.

73rd Macau Grand Prix (19 to 22 November)

Macao’s biggest motorsports event is set to return, treating spectators to four days of intense racing on the challenging Guia circuit. With roughly a year to go, not much is known about the upcoming Macau Grand Prix’s schedule or participating racers. However, fans can expect the return of marquee tournaments such as the Formula Regional World Cup and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

December

Macao commemorates the 27th anniversary of its handover to China in December 2026

The 60th anniversary of the 12-3 incident in Macao (3 December)

The 12-3 incident describes the violent confrontation between Macao’s Portuguese police and pro-Beijing Chinese on 3 December 1966, which resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to over 200 people.

While the clash was the culmination of various factors, it was initially sparked by the Portuguese administrator’s refusal to allow a left-wing private school to be built in Taipa. What ensued was a series of demonstrations and riots, as well as the declaration of martial law.

Sixty years on, the incident remains understudied and ambiguous, with some viewing it as a bloody tragedy in Macao’s history and others framing it as a stand against imperialism.

Release of Avengers: Doomsday (18 December)

As the sequel to Avengers: Endgame (2019), the second highest grossing movie of all time, anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday is unsurprisingly high. This time around, earth’s mightiest heroes are pitted against their biggest adversary yet, Doctor Doom.

In a stroke of casting genius, Marvel Studio has enlisted Robert Downey Jr., the actor who previously played the heroic Iron Man, to take on the role of the villain. Although Downey’s Dr. Doom will be the main draw, audiences can also look forward to appearances by fan favourite heroes such as Thor, Antman, Shang-Chi, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

The 27th anniversary of Macao’s handover to mainland China (20th December)

Macao will mark 27 years since the transfer of its sovereignty from Portugal to mainland China with a host of celebratory events. While it’s still far too early for a list of scheduled events, past anniversaries typically featured a flag raising ceremony attended by senior officials, along with concerts, cultural performances and displays.

South Sudan’s first election since independence (22 December)

South Sudan has not held any elections since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. The string of polling delays were caused by violence between rival political factions that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands in the country.

Although a peace deal was agreed upon in 2018, the election continued to be pushed back, much to the chagrin of the UN whose representative said in 2024 that “this cannot be business as usual.” There are high hopes that December’s poll will end the political uncertainty, although it remains to be seen if democracy can truly take root in the young nation.

Tomorrowland in Thailand (TBA, December)

Tomorrowland, one of the largest electronic music festivals in the world, will be hosting its inaugural full-scale Asia event in Pattaya, Thailand. Dates and headline acts have not yet been announced, although participants can expect high-profile musicians, as the 2025 Belgium concerts featured the likes of Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Amber Broos and Charlotte de Witte.

The Thai edition is expected to draw large crowds, with the organisers projecting more than 1 million attendees over the festival’s scheduled five-year run in Thailand.

—With reporting by Weng U Pun, Erico Dias and Aidyn Fitzpatrick