Shenzhen’s Behrens becomes first Chinese independent watch brand at Watches and Wonders 

Shenzhen-based Behrens has made history at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026, becoming the first Chinese independent watchmaking label to exhibit at the world’s premier watch fair, which opened at the Palexpo in Geneva on Tuesday.

The event opened its doors with 65 exhibiting brands, including Rolex and Patek Philippe. Eleven brands are making their debut this year – the largest first-timer contingent in the fair’s history.

Behrens, founded by Lin Bingqiang in 2012, is the standout among them. The brand presented its new Pupil Ultralight 8G – inspired by bronze eye-shaped artefacts unearthed from Sanxingdui, the ancient Shu civilisation site in Sichuan province. The watch blends historical heritage with modern material technology in an ultra-lightweight design.

Lin said it is meaningful to incorporate Chinese cultural elements into watch design and share them with the global market.

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Zhu Shunhua, head of the Shenzhen Watch & Clock Association, said Behrens’s presence shows that China’s high-end watchmaking has gained global recognition, reflecting the country’s creativity and manufacturing capabilities.

Since its founding, Behrens has maintained full in-house capabilities across design, R&D and manufacturing, treating each timepiece as a cross-cultural artwork that bridges Eastern and Western references.

The fair runs through 20 April, open to industry professionals for the first four days before welcoming the public on Saturday. Organisers expect more than 6,000 retailers and nearly 60,000 visitors.