Macao selects ‘Jacone’s Polyphony’ for Venice Biennale showcase

Macao will be represented at the prestigious 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia next May by Jacone’s Polyphony, an exhibition proposal put forward by curators Feng Yan and Ng Sio Ieng, and collaboratively created by local artists Fok Hoi Seng, O Chi Wai, and Lei Fung Ieng. The selection was announced by the Macao Museum of Art.

The rigorous selection process saw six proposals submitted by prominent curators and groups who participated in the Local Curatorial Project of Art Macao 2025. An adjudicating panel comprising curator and critic Feng Boyi, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts vice principal Hu Bin, and Tong Chong of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, evaluated submissions based on their relevance to the biennale’s theme, conceptual strength, academic rigour, originality, and feasibility.

Jacone’s Polyphony centres on the artistic journey and cultural explorations of Wu Li, an artist also known as Jacone, who studied theology in Macao during the early Qing Dynasty. Utilising “polyphony” as its narrative framework, the exhibition aims to foster a multicultural and temporal dialogue between historical and contemporary contexts.

It aligns with the Biennale’s overarching theme of “In Minor Keys” by investigating the movement and fusion of culture, faith, and spirit within a globalised world. The work seeks to illuminate pathways to cross-cultural understanding and self-reflection while preserving distinct cultural identities, thereby highlighting Macao’s unique role as a pivotal hub for East-West cultural exchange.

Curators Feng Yan and Ng Sio Ieng are well-established figures in the contemporary art scene, while Fok Hoi Seng, O Chi Wai, and Lei Fung Ieng are emerging Macao artists with significant participation in international exhibitions and art projects, known for their exploration of cultural identity and cross-regional dialogue.

Established in 1895, the Venice Biennale stands as the world’s oldest and largest international contemporary art event. The 2026 Biennale is conceptualised by acclaimed curator Koyo Kouoh, aiming to cultivate a diverse artistic gathering that amplifies varied voices and often-marginalised narratives within global culture.