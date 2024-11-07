Menu
Sports

NBA legends Tony Parker, Ray Allen and others to play a friendly game in Macao 

Tony Parker and Ray Allen are among the squad that will visit in December for a fun face-off against a group of Chinese pop celebrities
  • The game will take place at the newly renovated Venetian Arena, and tickets are now available with prices starting from 388 patacas

07 Nov 2024
Tony Parker (left) and Ray Allen (right) come to Macao in December as part of an all-star team of NBA veterans – Photo courtesy of jamesscoky/truthseeker

07 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 07 Nov 2024, 12:21 pm

NBA legends will make an appearance in Macao for a friendly game against a group of celebrities on 7 December.

According to a statement from organiser Sands China, the sporting visitors include Tony Parker, the first European to win the NBA Finals MVP award; Ray Allen, considered one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time; two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady; two-time All Star Stephon Marbury and 2018 BIG3 champion Cuttino Mobley.

The Chinese celebrity team will feature Hong Kong pop stars Sammi Cheng and Raymond Lam, as they face off against the NBA legends.

The game will take place at the newly renovated Venetian Arena on 7 December at 7 pm. 

“Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the region, we are delighted to host the NBA Legends Celebrity Game at The Venetian Arena, which we have upgraded and transformed into a dynamic venue that is best in class for live entertainment, sports and MICE events. This game not only represents our dedication to sports entertainment, it also aligns with Sands’ commitment to integrate tourism and sports,” said Grant Chum, CEO and President of Sands China.

Tickets will be available from 12 pm onwards on Cotai ticketing, with prices starting at 388 patacas.

