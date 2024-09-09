‘Everything is possible.’ Jusuf Nurkić talks about his journey from a small farm to the NBA

As a child, Jusuf Nurkić wasn’t particularly focused on sports. He played soccer casually, enjoying the physicality of the game. “I was a little bigger than everybody else, so I always enjoyed striking the ball as hard as possible, making the goalkeeper afraid to be in goal,” the 30-year-old laughs.

It wasn’t until 2009 that Nurkić, who grew up on a small farm outside the city of Tuzla, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, decided to pursue a sport seriously. Because of his height, basketball was the choice. Just five years later, the 7-foot-tall centre was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. Since then, he has played for the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and now the Phoenix Suns.

Nurkić visited Macao earlier this month as a guest of Sands Lifestyle, together with former Suns players Rex Chapman, Cedric Ceballos and James Jones. He took time off his busy schedule to speak to Macao News.

How did you end up going from a farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the NBA?

It’s a funny story. I didn’t practise basketball or any sport until 2009. One day, a man from my village showed up at home and basically said that I could be a really good basketball player. But at that time, I didn’t know anything about basketball.

But I decided to give it a shot. I went to basketball practice and started learning the rules, how to run, jump and make certain moves. Five years after I first picked up a basketball, I was in the NBA.

It was like a crazy fast story. To go from no sports to the NBA is uncommon. But that’s basically the way it happened.

What were some changes and challenges you faced when moving to the NBA?

My first night in America, it was like, “Wow, is every city like this?”

I felt a cultural difference in how fast people lived. I was not used to playing today and tomorrow, 82 games in one season. So that was the biggest change.

There was a little struggle because of the language barrier as well. But you know, they never make fun of you. So it helps you gain confidence.

What advice would you give an up-and-coming athlete?

Everything is possible. Here in Macao, you have everything. You have gyms and opportunities. No matter what, you have to do your part. You can’t be on your couch at home or watching TV and be like, “I’m going to be in the NBA.”

I never dreamed of the NBA. Never had a chance to see NBA players. But then when I had an opportunity to play basketball, I worked hard to get there. You need a bit of luck and faith while doing your part. If you put in the effort every day, you have a good chance of succeeding. So the best way to put it is to do your part.

What are your impressions of Macao?

It’s like Las Vegas on steroids. You can’t really have an expression for what Macao looks like. But when I saw it last night and today, it’s just amazing.

Jusuf Nurkić posing in the lobby of the Londoner Macao

What’s your playing style?

Tough, with a high IQ for basketball. Always puts the team first.

Name a player you looked up to as a kid.

Kobe Bryant. His story, mentality, and how hard he worked have influenced my life and how I play basketball. My first NBA game was against Kobe. So the way everything rolled out, it was perfect. You know, to meet him, talk to him, play against him, have a signed jersey.

Did Kobe say anything that has stuck with you to this day?

So in a game, he learned [a few words of my language] so he could talk trash to me and I thought that was cool.

Is there a young Bosnian player to look out for in the future?

I’d say Džanan Musa. He was in the NBA years ago and is now playing in Spain. Hopefully, he can come back to the NBA.

There are a lot of prospects, they just need an opportunity. Talents are there, no question. The tallest people on our planet come from where I was born. So we have the material.

Who’s the player you played alongside?

I’d say probably Kevin Durant to this point in my career.

What’s one thing you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love drinking coffee. I often go to different places to drink coffee and enjoy with my friends and family. Sometimes I play video games with my friends online.

If not basketball, which other sport would you think you’d play?

I would probably try to play volleyball.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Treat people how you would want to be treated. I think that stands out.