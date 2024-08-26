Macao prepares to welcome 65 Olympic athletes this weekend

Expectations are high for Sports Bureau’s Olympic evening gala, which is scheduled to take place in the Macao East Asian Games Dome at 7:15 pm this Sunday.

The event will be attended by a delegation of 65 Chinese Paris Olympic athletes and 8 coaches, including Olympic champion diver Quan Hongchan, record-breaking gold medal swimmer Pan Zhanle and winner of the women’s single table tennis Chen Meng.

Free tickets are being distributed via a lottery system, and winners, who are entitled to two tickets each, can collect them between today and Thursday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm at either the main lobby of Macao Forum or the Olympic Sports Centre.

Winners were notified yesterday afternoon via a text message. Results can also be checked through the Sports Bureau’s dedicated webpage.

In order to facilitate travel to the event, the organisers are offering shuttle buses from four locations in the Macao peninsula and Taipa, including Avenida Doutor Mário Soares, Rua Central da Areia Preta, Rua Norte do Patane and Taipa Central Park. Shuttles to the gala will depart between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm, with return trips scheduled from 9:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

The frequency of public transportation will also increase during the gala, with the bureau urging participants to take the light rail or the number 50 or MT4 buses.

For those who are unable to enjoy the event in person, TDM and Lotus TV will be offering live coverage of the gala on the night.

The Olympic evening gala is part of a wider three-day programme for the Chinese Olympic delegation, which will see its members paying visits to local athletes, youths and neighbourhoods between 31 August and 2 September.

Prior to their trip to Macao, the delegation will be making a similar journey to Hong Kong between 29 and 31 August.

The Paris Olympics was a resounding success for China whose medal tally was only second to the US. The Chinese team managed to rake in 40 gold medals – its best ever total for an overseas Olympic Games.