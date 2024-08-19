China’s Olympians are visiting Macao next week 

A delegation of Chinese athletes who participated in the recent Paris Summer Olympics will be paying a three-day visit to Macao from 31 August to 2 September, the Sports Bureau announced yesterday afternoon.

As part of the trip, the Olympians will take part in a number of government arranged events where they will interact with local athletes and youths. In addition, they will have the opportunity to explore landmarks in the city, as well as pay visits to local neighbourhoods.

An evening gala featuring the athletes is also scheduled to be held in the Macao East Asian Games Dome at 7:15pm on 1 September. A total of 4,200 complimentary tickets will be distributed via a random draw. Each person may obtain up to two tickets.

Those interested in securing a ticket may apply through the Sport Bureau’s dedicated webpage, with the deadline set for 9:00pm on 24 August. Participants of the draw may check the results on 25 August at 3:00pm. Winners will also be notified through text message.

To facilitate travel on the night of the gala, the organisers will arrange free shuttle buses across four areas in the city, including Avenida Doutor Mário Soares, Rua Central da Areia Preta, Rua Norte do Patane and Taipa Central Park. Public transport will be operating at a higher frequency and the area near the stadium will also have temporary public parking spots for those intending to drive to the gala.

Local broadcaster TDM will be broadcasting the gala on its various platforms.

Before making its way to Macao, the Chinese Olympic delegation will first stop by Hong Kong for a similar three day visit from 29 to 31 August.

China was ranked second in the Paris Olympic Games medal tally count, earning 91 medals, 40 of which were gold.