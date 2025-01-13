New record set in this year’s King of Macao Hills race 

A new record has been set for the King of Macao Hills Urban Trail Race (KOMH) 2025, which took place on 11 January.

In the male division, 7 Stars Nepal, whose members were Rai Biru, Ale Keshar Jang and Gurung Lil Bahadur, came first with a new fastest course time of 4 hours 53 minutes.

“Our target was within five hours, so after CP3 [Checkpoint 3] we just calmed down with this running and [came] back, and together we finished,” Rai told local media after his team’s record win.

In the female division, the Macao-based Trailman Ladies – consisting of Mo Xiaojing, Huang Meidong and Xu Zhonghuang – clinched first prize with a time of 6 hours 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, Xie Zhengbin, Su Guiming and Zhu Aili of Shenzhen’s Zenone YDD won the mixed team race with a time of 5 hours 51 minutes.

Now in its 4th edition, the roughly 53-kilometre race spans the Macao peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. This year’s event commenced and ended at the leisure area at the Taipa Waterfront, with more than 300 volunteers and 75 teams participating.

The course took in Macao’s major hills – equivalent to a cumulative altitude of almost 1,400 metres – as well as other scenery, with the Hac Sa Long Chao Kok Coastal Track added this year.

“Even though Macao is one of the most populated cities of the world and we are limited by our typography, the KOMH race is one of our key events each year,” said Ruby Mak, the vice chief supervisor of the race’s organiser, Trailman 100 Macao Running Club.