New records set at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon

New women’s and men’s records were set in the Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon yesterday.

In the women’s section, first place went to Kenyan runner Grace Loibach Nawowuna, who finished with a time of 1:07:56. In second place was her compatriot, runner Sheila Chenlangat, with a time of 1:08:06. Another Kenyan, Chepngeno Viola, finished at 1:08:09 to take third place.

In the male half marathon, first place went to Ethiopian runner Milkesa Mengesha Tolosa, who finished with a time of 1:01:27. In second place was Kenyan Patrick Kabirech Mosin, with a time of 1:01:30. Third place went to Ethiopian Haftu Teklu Asefa, who had a time of 1:02:54.

The fastest female and male local runners were respectively Lo Ying Chiu and Chong See Yeung, with times of 1:16:15 and 1:09:44.

The 21-kilometre race is staged at the Hong Kong end of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge – the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge – and this year drew nearly 7,000 participants.

The previous edition of the race was beset with a number of problems, including shortage of toilets, insufficient food and refreshments, and a drop off point that was 1.5 kilometres from the start line. However, both winners told the South China Morning Post that the issues had been addressed this year.

“The organisation was everything we could have asked for,” Nawowuna said.

“I am so happy to win here, the level of everything has been perfect, even above my expectations,” added Mengesha.