The 2025 International Series Macau has been scheduled for March 

The International Series Macau, presented by Wynn, will be returning to the Macau Golf and Country Club between 20 and 23 March, according to an announcement published yesterday.

Details about the lineup have not been unveiled, although fans can expect this second edition of the Macao-based competition to pit some of the best golfers from around the world against one another for a prize pool worth US$2 million.

In addition to Macao, the 2025 season of the International Series also marks the return of four other previous tournament venues, including Morocco (3 to 6 July), Indonesia (28 to 31 August), Hong Kong (30 October to 2 November) and Saudi Arabia (TBC). India will also make its debut in the golfing tournament, hosting its first ever International Series from 30 January to 2 February.

“Asia and the Middle East and North Africa regions are important territories for the global golf industry, and we are tapping into these markets…,” said Greg Norman, the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, the key backer of the tournament. He also noted that the International Tournament Series was helping to cultivate new regional talents by “offering a pathway to the LIV Golf League.”

The winner of the inaugural edition of the International Series Macau – held from 14 and 17 March this year – was US golfer John Catlin who earned US$360,000 in prize money after defeating Spaniard David Puig. As of writing, Catlin had an International Series ranking of 4, behind champion Joaqin Niemann, runner-up Peter Ulhlein and third place player Ben Campbell.

Macao also hosts a number of other golf events during the course of the year, including the annual SJM Macao Open, the Wynn Celebrity Golf Tournament and Macau Golf Masters.