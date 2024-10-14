Thai golfers top the leaderboard at the SJM Macao Open

Golfer Rattanon Wannasrichan has clinched victory in this year’s SJM Macao Open, hitting a four-under-par score of 66 in the closing round. It was his first victory on the Asian Tour since the Thailand Open in 2017.

His compatriots Gunn Charoenkul and Poosit Supupramai came in second and third place respectively, firing final round scores of 67 and 64 respectively. Four more Thai golfers appeared in the top 10.

“I’m so happy. I didn’t think I could win again,” Rattanon said.

The 29-year-old, who finished fourth in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters last week, partly credited his victory to his girlfriend, Thai LPGA Tour player Manuschaya Zeemakorn, who caddied for him.

“She’s helped me a lot about life and golf,” Rattanon said. “We stay together, we eat together and we enjoy that life. That’s why it’s made it fun for me to play golf.”

The 2024 SJM Macao Open was held at the Macau Golf and Country Club over the weekend, with 144 golfers from across the globe competing for a share in the US$1 million prize pool.