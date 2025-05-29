Lio Kuokman to perform dual role in upcoming Mahler and Ravel recital

Conductor Lio Kuokman will lead the Macao Orchestra in a concert titled Mahler: The Infinite Titan on 7 June, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) announced yesterday.

Kuokman, the orchestra’s Macao-born music director and principal conductor, will also perform as a piano soloist during the concert, set to take place at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium.

The programme will see Kuokman open the evening from the piano with Maurice Ravel’s jazz and Basque-influenced Piano Concerto in G Major. Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major (also known as Titan) will follow.

[See more: Macao Orchestra presents the BBC’s ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ in concert]

Kuokman is one of the best-known Chinese conductors on the global stage and served as the first Chinese assistant conductor for the Philadelphia Orchestra. He was also the first Chinese conductor to lead a subscription concert of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. Kuokman led the Macao Orchestra for the first time in February 2023.

Next weekend’s performance will start at 8 pm and last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are priced at 300, 250, 200 and 150 patacas and can be purchased through the Macau Ticketing Network. There is also a 24-hour ticketing hotline available at 2855 5555.

Mahler: The Infinite Titan is part of the Macao Orchestra’s 2024 to 25 Concert Season, which kicked off last August. This weekend, the orchestra will perform Frozen in Concert at the MGM Theater, conducted by Tony Yeh Cheng Te.